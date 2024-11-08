A special evening of music, song and comedy - featuring West End star Bradley Judge - is being held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to help reduce loneliness.

Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care is hosting ‘With A Song in Your Heart’ on Friday November 15. The evening includes a delicious hot supper and specially-curated night market of quality gifts and craftware stalls, with a chance to buy cake at the S4C tea stand. A lighthearted touch of comedy from compere Mark Smith assures an entertaining and relaxed evening. West End performer Bradley Judge, who has appeared with top stars including Michael Ball and Beverley Knight, will be headlining the evening. Bradley said: ‘’I am delighted to appear at the Crucible for SCCCC, they do such wonderful work to reduce loneliness’’. Alongside him will be Blucrew close harmony choir and classical harpist Alejandro Barnett. Tickets are £25 and include a hot supper of sandwiches and chips. For more information telephone 0114 2505290 – option 3, or email [email protected], or go to www.scccc.co.uk