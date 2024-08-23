The Yorkshire Grinch played by Ryan Swain bringing festive sneer to all this Christmas in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready to meet the one and only Mr Grinch, who will be dropping in the events across Yorkshire this December. The Yorkshire Grinch is one of the UK's top impersonaters to furry green grump played by actor and presenter Ryan Swain from Malton, North Yorkshire.

Ryan and his team will be bringing the pop-up grottos to Scarborough, Malton and several other locations which are still to be confirmed his December. He is also wanting to bring the character in to community care groups, SEN groups, hospitals and charities voluntarily to bring a bit of festive fun to the less fortunate and has urged people to get in touch with him for him to offer his charitable appearances if he has availabillity.

During your visit, the Grinch will begrudgingly welcome you into his pop-up Grotto, offering a moment of story time, a photo to cherish forever, as well as a special gift from his very own stash! You might even have the chance to bring the Grinch a present – he has a soft spot for onions, so we highly recommend bringing one along if you want to see his nicer side!

The Yorkshire Grinch had a viral hit recently on TikTok in his costume reeancting a famous scene from the the hit Dr Suess film The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. The video which accumlated over 500,000 views on TikTok sounds just like the character portrayed by Jim Carrey.

The Yorkshire Grinch played by Ryan Swain which will be bringing festive sneer to all

Ryan Swain the actor behind The Yorkshire Grinch said

"I am a huge fan of Jim Carey and have always been compared to a younger version of him since I was child, I can impersonate him well and do all of his mannerisms and expressions as they are with me on a day to day basis as it is. To bring this character a live is a dream come true and I look forward to bringing as much festive cheers and sneers to peoples lives as I can locally and nationally."

