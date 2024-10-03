The show goes on as Andrew and Abigail remember Alison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a love story that begin on the stages of Sheffield’s theatres and endured for more than 30 years.

In that time, Andrew and Alison Stansall became one of the best-known couples in South Yorkshire amateur theatre and appeared together in a string of critically acclaimed musicals at venues across the region, including two productions of George Gershwin classic Crazy For You.

Tragically, Alison died in 2022 after reaching the end of her long battle with cancer, a battle that never stopped her performing, even when she was going through the rigours of chemotherapy.

Andrew’s passion for theatre continues as strong as ever, though, and he’s about to return to Crazy For You for a third time as STOS Theatre Company present their version of the Broadway and West End hit at Sheffield’s Lyceum from November 19 to 23.

Abigail, Alison and Andrew shared a family passion for theatre

But he won’t be alone because he’ll be joined on stage for this production by daughter Abigail.

“We are just coming round the second anniversary of losing Alison and it is still very tough because we were married for 30 years and we were on stage together so many times in all those years,” said Andrew, who is a manager with Sheffield Libraries.

“Abigail grew up in theatre too - she started dance classes at the age of three at the Constance Grant Dance Centre, where she now works as a full-time dance teacher.

“Theatre and dance was one nice thing we could do together as a family, it was something we were all passionate about

Andrew and Abigail fundraising

“Abigail is the Dance Captain in this new production of Crazy For You and it’s so nice to be in a show together - it’s lovely having her with me at rehearsals.

“Being in Crazy For You again will bring back so many memories but they are such good memories.

“And we both know that Alison would have wanted us to carry on, chin up and there’s no question that she will be sat watching us, notebook in hand, from her own seat, J6 in the circle at The Lyceum, watching over us with great love and pride. Who could ask for anything more?”

Crazy For You is a classic Broadway story of a stage-struck boy, a beautiful girl, cowboys, chorus girls and a run-down Depression era theatre.

Andrew and Alison in one of their theatre roles

The show features some of the greatest songs from Broadway’s Golden Age, including I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away from Me, Embraceable You, Someone to Watch Over Me and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

STOS Theatre Company produces the world’s top musicals at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, made for and by the people of South Yorkshire.

STOS draws on the very best local talent, employs hugely experienced professional creative teams, and invests upwards of £100,000 on each show to ensure the production values are without equal, performing exclusively at the Lyceum.

The company’s shows have been seen by more than 15,000 people in the last three years of hits alone.

For more information about STOS visit stos.org.uk/contact-us/ For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk