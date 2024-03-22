Cartoon favourite Bluey is on her way to Sheffield

The smash hit animated Australian TV series has been adapted into an Olivier-nominated live theatre show – which lands at the Lyceum theatre on Wednesday, March 27.

There’s an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush, and a new look for Bluey, her sister Bingo, and their mum and dad Chilli and Bandit – played as larger-than-life puppets worked by a talented cast of human actors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bluey, which ranks as the number one show on children’s channel CBeebies, has won Bafta and Emmy awards since it first appeared on the small screen in 2018, and has been praised for its clever scripts, its focus on the importance of imaginative play, and its authentic portrayal of family.

Bluey's little sister Bingo

Now, fresh from tours of Australia and the US and a Christmas run at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the show comes to Sheffield from Wednesday, March 27, until Saturday, March 30.

Bluey’s Big Play expands the seven-minute episode format into a fully-fledged theatrical production, with pre-recorded voices by original cast members and a plotline about Bandit spending too much time on his phone when he should be playing with his kids.

Director Rose Myers said: “We very much wanted to represent the world of Bluey because when people come to this show they want to see Bluey on stage, and to be in the room with her and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The show is playing in large spaces, and you want the kids at the back to have a great experience, so the puppets are quite large.”

The show features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm

The creators have weaved in some fan-favourite moments from the small screen, too.

“There are a lot of the games that the kids know from TV, as well as audience participation to keep them really engaged,” says Rose. “It’s got something for the kids and it’s also got something for the adults. There’s a lot of artistry to the TV show and we translate that into a beautiful piece of theatre.

“This is an example of a pretty happy family and they’re a great source of joy for audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You see parents with their kids, all of them engaged and enjoying the show, and the cast walk out on stage like they’re rock stars because there’s so much love for Bluey and her family.

Bluey features pre-recorded voices by original cast members

“It’s about the love between family members and about taking those special moments to be together and enjoy them.”

Just don’t forget to go for a tactical wee before you settle in to your seats…