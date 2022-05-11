The spectacular production takes a look back at the life and career of iconic musician and actress Cher and her meteoric rise to stardom.

From a shy Armenian-American schoolgirl mocked for being a ‘half breed’, who went on to become a global superstar who bagged an Oscar, a string number one hits and made (and lost) tens of millions of dollars, the musical covers it all.

Despite spanning six decades, there was no shortage of material, with the musical not only covering Cher’s professional successes and failures, but her complex relationship with Sonny which catapulted her to stardom. It also features issues including racism, the pressures of fame and Cher’s many reinventions over the years as she battled to stay at the top of her game.

The Cher Show is running at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield until May 14. It is directed by Arlene Phillips and choreographed by Oti Mabuse.

But rather than being a vanity project without any substance, at the heart of this production is the theme of female empowerment.

The jukebox musical features a total of 35 of Cher’s most famous hits including Believe, I Got You Babe, If I Could Turn Back Time and The Shoop Shoop Song.

Each song is cleverly intertwined into each stage of Cher’s life to reflect what was happening at that time or to express her emotions, such as Song for the Lonely, Heart of Stone and All I Need Is You.