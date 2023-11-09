Tala Lee-Turton’s parler femme: a celebration of women through dance and innovation
They are backing renowned ballet dancer Tala Lee-Turton’s new parler femme - a dance-based triple bill celebrating innovative and inspiring stories about women.
Originally from Barnsley, Tala Lee-Turton is a graduate of the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet Academy and brings her unique creation to life at The Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres, on November 11.
Following her successful dance in the gardens performance at Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens in 2022, her latest production is a testament to her creative prowess and dedication.
Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons said: “Following the success of Dance in the Gardens in 2022, it has been a privilege to support such a unique project. We’ve been pleased to promote up and coming creative talent in the region and we’re looking forward to seeing Tala Lee-Turton perform on the Crucible stage for the first time.”
Graysons has just celebrated their fifth year of sponsorship of Sheffield’s Art In The Gardens.
Tala Lee-Turton’s full tour dates: November 9 Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds, November 11, 2023 The Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres, April 25, 2024, The Civic, Barnsley.
Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury, and clinical negligence.
The law firm first formed in 1925 and currently employs around 65 staff.Graysons are situated at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 2DD. They also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.
More information from: www.graysons.co.uk