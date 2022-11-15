The show, which brings together some of the stars of Strictly Come Dancing, has already proved a big hit elsewhere and is bound to delight fans of the hit BBC dance show. Strictly icon Craig Revel Horwood said: “Audiences are in for a night of laughter and comedy, with an insight into the ballroom world. It’s a glimpse backstage, which is very different to the smiles when dancers are performing.” So, when is the tour making its way to the city, where is it, and how can you snag tickets?

When is the event?

The tour will be in Sheffield from December 8-13, a six-day run as part of the show’s first ever UK wide tour. The show has previously been seen to critical acclaim by audiences in Leeds and

London’s West End as well as in major cities in Australia. This nationwide tour will provide some much-needed festive spirit at the end of a difficult year.

Where is it happening?

The five-night run will take place at Sheffield City Hall, which has a capacity of 2,271.

Which stars will be performing?

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton stars in the lead male role of Scott Hastings and EastEnders and Strictly finalist Maisie Smith makes her musical theatre debut in the lead female role of Fran. It is directed by Craig Revel Horwood, who also co-choreographs with Strictly Come Dancing’s creative director, Jason Gilkison.

Where can I get tickets and how much will they cost?