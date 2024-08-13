STOS Theatre Company goes for glamour with Gershwin revival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every great show needs great showgirls…so bring on the STOS Theatre Company’s Lyceum Theatre class of 2024!

STOS Theatre Company are back at the Lyceum from November 19 to 23 with their new production of George Gershwin musical extravaganza Crazy for You.

It’s a classic Broadway story of a stage-struck boy, a beautiful girl - and a run-down Depression era theatre.

When banker Bobby Child gets banished to dusty 1930s Nevada he falls in love with postmistress Polly Baker, whose father happens to own the crumbling Gaiety Theatre.

The STOS Follies girls with leading man Sam Widdowson - picture by Roe-Parkin Creative

To save the day - and the show - Bobby drafts in a team of New York Follies girls and puts on a spectacle that rescues the theatre from collapse.

And the STOS girls are already practicing their moves ready for their November opening night at the Lyceum.

Crazy For You features some of the greatest songs from Broadway’s Golden Age, including I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away from Me, Embraceable You, Someone to Watch Over Me and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

STOS Theatre Company produces the world’s top musicals at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, made for and by the people of South Yorkshire.

Recent hits have included Barnum, Shrek: The Musical, Sunshine on Leith, Elf:The Musical, My Fair Lady, Gypsy and White Christmas

STOS draws on the very best local talent, employs hugely experienced professional creative teams, and invests upwards of £100,000 on each show to ensure the production values are without equal, performing exclusively at the Lyceum.

The company’s shows have been seen by more than 15,000 people in the last three years of hits alone.

For more information about STOS visit stos.org.uk/contact-us/

Crazy For You is at the Lyceum from November 19 to 23. For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk