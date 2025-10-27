Spend an evening in Britain’s deadliest county… Midsomer Murders comes to the stage for the first time

Murder comes to the countryside in the theatrical world premiere of the television favourite Midsomer Murders. Daniel Casey (who created the role of Sergeant Troy in ITV’s Midsomer Murders) takes on the role of Inspector Tom Barnaby in the stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger’s Drift. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved TV series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show is a classic whodunnit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Daniel Casey has been promoted. After playing DS Gavin Troy on Midsomer Murders for a six-year stint, he's now back in the UK's most dangerous county (fictionally speaking, at least) as DCI Tom Barnaby in the stage play The Killings at Badger's Drift. "So it's a massive promotion, going from a detective sergeant to a chief inspector. I've certainly earned my spurs."

The patient, dedicated and methodical Barnaby was played on TV for 13 series by John Nettles. “Barnaby and Troy had an almost father/son, mentor/pupil relationship and that is very much like my relationship with John. When he learned that I was taking on the role in the play, he said, 'Well, he's learned at the feet of the master'," Daniel says with a smile. “That is certainly true.”

“John’s advice to me has always been 'Be true to yourself,’ so that is how I have approached playing Barnaby.”

James Bradwell (Sergeant Troy) & Daniel Casey (Inspector Barnaby). Credit Mann Bros.

The pair starred together in the hugely successful murder-mystery show from the pilot episode, which was shot in 1996 and aired in March 1997, through to Daniel's departure in 2003. The actor says of Nettles: "I spent all those years standing next to him, watching and listening, so hopefully I have absorbed a bit of his magic. It's a bit daunting, because his are big shoes to fill, but I'm really excited about doing it. I think it is important not to do an impression, so I will be bringing my own ideas to the role, while honouring John’s original Barnaby’s essential attributes of honesty and integrity.”

And Daniel's advice to the actor who takes on the role of Troy on stage? “Make it your own and enjoy it. He's such a lovely character to play and I'm excited to see what someone else does with it."

Published in 1987, The Killings at Badger's Drift was the first of Caroline Graham's Chief Inspector Barnaby books and formed the basis of that very first Midsomer Murders episode. Adapted for the stage and directed by Guy Unsworth, the play revolves around the death of well-loved spinster Emily Simpson in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift.

Her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept that Emily's death was an accident, so DCI Tom Barnaby and DS Gavin Troy are called in to investigate - uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

Daniel Casey (Inspector Barnaby). Credit Mann Bros.

The play, Daniel promises, offers "a night of murder and mystery, full of theatricality and intrigue, with the central partnership of Barnaby and Troy, a whole host of English eccentrics and this real dark undercurrent of secrets and lies going on."

Returning to the world of Midsomer, Daniel muses: "I never thought that I would revisit it. I had such a happy time playing Troy from when I was 24 to when I was 31. It was a fantastic time in my career, but when I made the decision to leave to pursue other things I thought that was that."

A guest appearance in the 11th series in 2008 aside, that was indeed that. But then Unsworth called up Casey to say that he was adapting The Killings at Badger's Drift for the theatre and asked him if he'd be up for starring in it. He wasn’t sure if he wanted to go back to Midsomer at first, but then Unsworth asked him to go along to a workshop and he recalls: “Sitting down and reading Barnaby out loud, it just felt right." Now 53, he adds: "I'm about the same age as John was when we made that original episode and it brought back so many memories from a really lovely part of my career."

Their chemistry, Daniel remembers, was instant. They were cast separately and didn't meet until the first read-through. "And when John walked in he had his script in a carrier bag and I thought, 'Oh, I like him!' We got on famously from the start."

Midsomer Murders, coming to the Lyceum theatre this November

Casey is effusive in his praise for Nettles. "I loved playing beside him, I learned so much from him and he's always been there for me over the years if I want to talk about anything. He's a lovely, lovely man." Like millions of TV viewers, Casey is also a fan of the Barnaby character. "He's a very straight-up-and-down family man, with a good moral compass. He's a good cop, he's watchful and he's thoughtful."

Does Daniel share any of those qualities? Married to his wife Ellie since 2005 and a father of two, he maintains: "Family is so important to me too and I think I've got a pretty good moral compass. And I'm the fourth of five children. As a kid I couldn't get a word in, so I've always been watchful."

He's hard-pressed to pick his fondest memory from his time on the show because "John and I sat in a car, a room and a Winnebago together for so many years, so there are loads of stories". One abiding memory, though, is when they filmed the very first episode, The Killings at Badger’s Drift. He was supposed to pull up in front of a house and Barnaby and Troy would then step out of the car. But he got out and John didn't. "I'd parked about two inches away from a concrete bollard and he couldn't get out," Casey laughs. "He was shouting from inside the car 'Is it too late for a recast?'"

One of ITV's most popular shows ever, Midsomer Murders is syndicated in over200 territories worldwide. Daniel believes it's been so successful because: "It's set in the modern day yet it has a kind of 1940s or 1950s feel to it. It's a wonderful form of escapism. Apparently a lot of clerics like it because it’s like a modern day morality tale. It's good versus evil, right versus wrong. And it has such cross-generational appeal, where kids watch it with their grandparents. The beautiful countryside is another part of its appeal and it's full of eccentrics, which British actors play so well."

As for why Midsomer fans should come and see it on stage, he says: "It is true to the spirit of the TV show, which has an inherent theatricality to it. We're bringing that theatricality to the stage and we have a fantastic cast of actors who are multi-roling, which gives them the opportunity to showcase their amazing acting skills. I challenge the audience to guess how many actors there are in the cast as they transform into so many different characters between scenes!"

Casey was born in Stockton-on-Tees and, at age 14, he went along to the local youth theatre, walked into the room and immediately thought, "I love it here". He landed the lead in Bugsy Malone. "And it was amazing," he recalls. "The week after we finished I was walking through town with my mate when a girl walking towards us screamed and went, 'Oh my God, it's him!' I knew then and there that this was the job for me."

After graduating from Grey College in Durham with a BA in English Literature, he began his professional acting career in the Hull Truck Theatre touring production of the play Dead Fish just three weeks later. Casting directors for Our Friends in the North saw him in it and cast him as Anthony Cox.

"I hadn't been to drama school, so that was a massive game-changer for me," he says of his three-episode stint on the show, where he played Mark Strong and Gina McKee's son. "It was an extraordinary opportunity and just opened every door for the rest of my career."

Parts on The Grand, A Touch of Frost and The Bill, to name just a few of his credits, followed before Midsomer Murders turned him into a household name. His post-Midsomer CV includes Steel River Blues, Marchlands, Casualty, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale, but stage work remains a particular passion with parts in The Curious Incident of The Dog In The Nighttime, A Number and The Wings of a Dove to name a few.

Having toured in Abigail’s Party in 2019 and Cluedo in 2022, Daniel says: "I love being part of a company of actors. When touring, the challenge is to keep something fresh, real and immediate every night, and I like that challenge. There are different entrances and exits, different sizes of venues, so you've got to be nimble and you've got to be on your toes.

"Also, I've discovered some gorgeous places in my time when touring. You usually get told about all the little hidden gems in the area by people who come and see you, and it's lovely to be able to meet the audience afterwards - especially with something like Midsomer Murders that's got such a loyal fan base."

The Badger's Drift tour calls at Sheffield, about which Daniel says: "I did an amazing Tim Firth play called The Safari Party and Daniel Crowder, who played my brother, is from Sheffield, so that's a nice connection. He's one of the loveliest men in the world and I love Sheffield. It's a joy to spend time there."

Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 November.Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.