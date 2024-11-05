Something Wicked this way comes – Vue Sheffield to celebrate all things Oz as popular adaptation hits the big screen

To celebrate the arrival of Wicked this month (22 November) Vue has announced a selection of spectacular treats for Ozians – including a special screening, a precious keepsake and the return of a classic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the award-winning musical by Stephen Schwartz, Wicked tells the untold story of the wonderful land of Oz, exploring the unlikely friendship forged between green witch Elphaba and the popular Glinda.

Starring Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and pop star Ariana Grande as Glinda, fans can expect favourite tunes such as Popular and Defying Gravity in all their splendour from the comfort of Vue’s luxury seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To add to the spectacle, Vue is inviting fans to an extra colourful screening of Wicked across sites on Saturday 23 November, where audiences are encouraged to wear an outfit or accessories that pay homage to the two iconic colours of the stage show, pink and green.

Something Wicked this way comes to Vue in Sheffield

Those attending this special pink & green screening will be able to get their hands on a limited and unique LEGO piece which features a green potion bottle and pink rose, representing Elphaba and Glinda. This precious memento will only be available at Vue for this specific screening.

Vue will also be providing some wickedly fantastic merch to mark the release of the film, not to mention two exclusive Tango Ice Blasts - Defying Raspberry and Cherry Goodness only available at Vue.

Finally, ahead of the release of Wicked, Vue will be returning to Oz with a Back On The Big Screen release of the 1939 cinematic classic The Wizard Of Oz from the 15 November, offering Ozians an opportunity to adventure down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy, Tin Man, Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Pauley, General Manager at Vue in Sheffield, said: “Wicked was an absolute sensation when it launched on the stage and we’re confident that the magic will translate onto the big screen.

“With tickets now on sale, we’re thrilled to invite Ozians and film fans alike to enjoy every musical note and magical moment of this spell-binding release on the big screen, all from the luxury of our comfortable leather seating and incredible surround sound.”

Tickets cost from £4.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit www.myvue.com