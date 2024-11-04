Sleeping Beauty to cast a spell over Gulliver’s Valley this panto season!
The famous tale will be wowing audiences at the Rother Valley theme park on select dates between December 7 and January 4.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We have brought together a brilliant professional cast for this spellbinding adventure which is full of twists and turns – and audience participation too, of course!
“We are expecting Sleeping Beauty to be incredibly popular show, and the team can’t wait to give visitors a festive Gulliver’s welcome.”
Pantomine ticket performances are available between December 7 and January 4, with prices and package options date-dependant.
To make the panto experience even more special, overnight stays are available at the resort’s unique themed accommodation, which includes options such as Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the impressive Megalodon Lodge. This summer the park expanded its accommodation offering, with new Jungle Cabins now ready to accommodate adventurers.
Gulliver’s Valley has more than 30 rides and attractions at the theme park, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, and Gulliver’s Gears, which is home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars.
The park opened in 2020, the fourth Gulliver’s Theme Park Resort to open around the country, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.
For more information about pantomime packages and ticket options, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk