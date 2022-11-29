Sleeping Beauty at Halifax Playhouse offers spellbinding fun for all the family this Christmas

The cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Halifax Playhouse this Christmas

This year’s family panto at the Halifax Playhouse is a co-production between the Halifax Thespians and the All Star Academy. Written and directed by Amy-Marie Neill, the magical panto will delight all the family.

There will be singing, dancing and lots of fun from the adult cast of 10 with support from 70 children, aged between four and 14-years-old, performing throughout the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be lots of sparkle and lots of glam too, with fabulous costumes, thanks to Sharon Old, and the grand finale features a spectacular dragon, created by Tom McFadden,” said Amy.

“And there’s a few tongue-in-cheeks jokes in there for the adults to enjoy too.”

“There’ll be lively music so the audience can sing along,” added Amy. “This Christmas the whole family can enjoy a trip to the theatre, but you’d better book soon as tickets are selling fast, with both matinees nearly sold out.”

Evil Mellisandra is played by Elissa Neill, Princess Aurora by Annabelle Brewster, Nurse Nanny by Gary Neill, Fairy Trevor by Luke Beevers and King Harold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be puppetry by Tom McFaddon and Ellie Cestrone is the choreographer.

With tickets at £12 for adults, £6 for children and concessions and a family ticket at £30 for two adults and two children (under 16s), Sleeping Beauty offers a touch of magic for families this Christmas that will not break the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show runs at the Halifax Playhouse, King Street, from Friday December 16 to Wednesday December 21 at the Halifax Playhouse, daily at 7:30pm.

There will be Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm with the Saturday matinee almost sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a special inclusive performance on Thursday December 15.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad