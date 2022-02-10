The company of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which is coming to the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

The National Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is back at the Lyceum for one week only - marking 10 years of the Olivier and Tony award-winning production.

Director Marianne Elliott’s smash-hit production brings Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel to thrilling life on stage.

If you love the book or even if you’ve never read it, you’ll enjoy this production, which features clever physical theatre and visuals that really set it apart from other shows when it first appeared on stage. They all help to create the unique world that the story’s hero lives in.

The show tells the tale of 15-year-old Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths but everyday life presents some barriers.

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour’s dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time runs in the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday (February 15) to Saturday 19. Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Sheffield Theatres continues to follow the industry-wide safety protocols and government guidance for indoor entertainment. All the latest information is available at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/your-visit.

John Rwothomack stars in Far Gone at the Sheffield Crucible Studio, a show he created which is based on real-life child soldiers who are forced to fight in a civil war in Africa

From childhood innocence to child soldier

Another extraordinary story of a young man, based on the real lives of African child soldiers, comes to the Crucible Theatre’s Studio space.

Far Gone is a co-production between Sheffield Theatres and new theatre company Roots Mbili Theatre. It is written and performed by John Rwothomack, a member of The Bank, Sheffield Theatres’ talent development hub.

He asks: “If I invited you to come with me on journey, a story, will you come with me?”

Patricia Hodge as Amanda and Nigel Havers as Elyot in Private Lives, which is coming to the Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

The story is set in northern Uganda. When Okumu’s village is attacked by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), he and his brother’s lives are changed forever.

Far Gone is described as “a gut-kicking, physical one-man show following a young boy’s journey from childhood innocence to child soldier.

“Seen through the eyes of those who love him and those who betray him, Okumu’s experience strikes straight at the heart through the powerful performance of John Rwothomack, and Mojisola Elufowoju’s stunning direction”.John said: “As a child I nearly got kidnapped by the guerrilla rebel group the Lord’s Resistance Army, led by Joseph Kony in Uganda. As a result, I have committed myself to telling stories and raising awareness based on the experiences of my youth and providing representation for those not lucky enough to escape it.”Robert Hastie, artistic director of Sheffield Theatres, said: “Roots Mbili Theatre is a bold new company led by the fearless John Rwothomack. Already an established theatre maker, John was part of the inaugural cohort of The Bank, our talent development programme, and we’re honoured to be teaming up to launch Roots Mbili’s inaugural production.

“Far Gone is the perfect showcase for John’s talents as a writer and performer.”

Vintage comedy from TV stars

The show was originally devised in Sheffield Theatres’ Making Room, then premiered at Theatre Deli in the city before opening the Kampala International Theatre Festival in Uganda with former child soldiers in attendance.

Following delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the show now returns to the Studio for its debut run, before beginning a UK tour of York Theatre Royal, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough), CAST in Doncaster on March 29, Harrogate Theatre, The Dukes in Lancaster, Hull Truck Theatre, York Theatre Royal and Waterside in Sale.

Far Gone runs from February 17-26. Booking details as above.

Following Curious Incident at the Lyceum, Noël Coward’s classic comedy Private Lives is the first show to come from the Nigel Havers Theatre Company, set up by the star of TV comedy Don’t Wait Up. He stars alongside Patricia Hodge, star of All Creatures Great and Small.

They play Elyot and Amanda, who were once married but find themselves on honeymoon with their new partners in the same hotel on the French coast. Their initial horror quickly evaporates and soon they are sharing cocktails. Who knows what the future holds for them now…