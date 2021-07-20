Sheffield theatres fund schemes to help nurture local talent to achieve more success

The organisation that runs the Crucible and Lyceum theatres is supporting the 4x4 Commission scheme alongside Cast theatre in Doncaster, as well as the Remote Residency scheme.

Taking part in the 4x4 Commission scheme are writer, actor, and theatre-maker Laura Lindsay, writer and performer Richard Peralta, who is deaf, director, writer and movement director Elin Schofield and Finn Warman of Andro & Eve, who create events celebrating queer culture.

Taking part in the Remote Residency scheme are actor, writer and theatre maker Eleanor Blackburn, writer Jazmin Craddock-Jones, playwright and performance artist Ella Hardy, writing and performance duo Yvonne Haslam and Gillian Warburton, artist, activist and cultural producer Lora Krasteva, production manager Tom Robbins, director and producer Daljinder Singh and artist-researcher Zoyander Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two new schemes at Sheffield Theatres, who run the Crucible and Lyceum theatres, are helping to support local talent

Many are developing their own work, with a wide range of themes that include black British experiences, the environment, the care sector crisis, homelessness and gender issues, as well as drama that involves using new interactive technologies and game design.The funds for these schemes were generated to support the work and development opportunity of artists, companies and makers of live performance from or based in South Yorkshire.

For a period of four months whilst restrictions are still easing, Sheffield Theatres has reimagined its support for the local artistic community during this unprecedented time, facilitating a range of provisions designed to fit what artists need at present.

Recipients of the 4x4 Commission scheme receive support and mentoring from Sheffield Theatres and Cast, alongside £500 per month for a period of four months.

Recipients of the Remote Residency scheme receive funding split into remote residencies or professional development pots, which come with a bursary of £750 and support from a member of the Sheffield Theatres team.John Tomlinson, producer at Sheffield Theatres, said: “We have a commitment at Sheffield Theatres: to nurture the brightest talents of the next generation, and that’s exactly what we hope for with these schemes.

"Working with our friends at Cast in Doncaster, we’re able to give local artists the tools they need – whether it be to develop a specific project, their own skills or to take the time to explore new creative avenues, we’re here for them and can’t wait to see the bright new work to come from their experiences with us.”Sheffield Theatres are also looking for an assistant director to join the creative team for their new co-production with Clean Break: Typical Girls. Directed by Clean Break's joint artistic director, Róisín McBrinn, Typical Girls is a funny, fierce and furious new play where, in a mental health unit inside a prison, a group of women unite over the discovery of punk rock music.