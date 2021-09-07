Sheffield theatre group perform much-loved story The Railway Children as part of festival

A classic story is coming to the stage in Sheffield this weekend and next month.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:14 am

As part of the Stannington Story Festival, Hallam ’89 Theatre Club will be performing E Nesbit’s enduring favourite The Railway Children at Knowle Top Chapel, Stannington on Saturday (September 11) at 3pm.

Tickets are priced at £5. Further performances will be held at Crookes Club, Mulehouse Road on Sunday, October 3.

The group rehearsed over Zoom during lockdown.

Phyllis waves to a passing train in Hallam ’89 Theatre Club's show The Railway Children

Visit stanningtonlibrary.com or www.hallam89.com for details and bookings.

