Sheffield theatre group perform much-loved story The Railway Children as part of festival
A classic story is coming to the stage in Sheffield this weekend and next month.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:14 am
As part of the Stannington Story Festival, Hallam ’89 Theatre Club will be performing E Nesbit’s enduring favourite The Railway Children at Knowle Top Chapel, Stannington on Saturday (September 11) at 3pm.
Tickets are priced at £5. Further performances will be held at Crookes Club, Mulehouse Road on Sunday, October 3.
The group rehearsed over Zoom during lockdown.
Visit stanningtonlibrary.com or www.hallam89.com for details and bookings.