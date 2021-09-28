Sheffield theatre group gets another chance to perform classic show - thanks to club

Chairman of the club, Dez Martin, said: “Fortunately, thanks to Zoom and the loyalty of our members, we have managed to keep the project alive, holding weekly meetings throughout the pandemic, combining rehearsals for The Railway Children with other projects some of which are now available on the club’s website such as a series of monologues about lockdown, written and performed by club members, and a number of ‘radio plays’.”

Finally, the group were able to perform the play in front of a live audience earlier in September as part of Stannington Library’s Story Festival and now, with the help of Crookes Club, they will be able to hold two more performances this weekend.

The director, David Hague, who also adapted the popular novel for the stage, said: “In the wake of the pandemic, it has been difficult to find suitable performance venues and we are grateful to Crookes Club for offering us the opportunity to make use of such a great space, and for the help they have given us.”

See The Railway Children on Sunday (October 3) at 3pm and 6pm at Crookes Club, Mulehouse Road. Tickets, priced £5, and further information are available from www.hallam89.com, by email from [email protected] or by phone on 0114 233 5333 or 230 3718.

1. Hallam '89 Theatre Club are performing children's classic story The Railway Children Photo: Hallam '89 Theatre Club Photo Sales