Sheffield theatre group appealing for people to join cast of Guys & Dolls

CAOS Musical Theatre Society wants new members to join them for their next production of Guys & Dolls which they will perform at Rotherham Civic Theatre in April 2022.

Formally known as Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society, the group has been entertaining audiences across South Yorkshire since 1924 and over the years have performed at many venues across the region.

The last time the society were together was in March 2020, two weeks before they were due to go on stage, when due to the pandemic they had to immediately stop rehearsing and sadly abandon their show. The members are now looking forward to being back in the rehearsal room for the first time in 18 months to begin preparing for the well-loved musical Guys & Dolls.

Civic Theatre.

CAOS usually rehearse on Wednesday nights between 7.45pm and 10pm at the School Room behind High Green Methodist church in Sheffield.

There is no audition to become a member, just a willingness to get involved and have fun.

Membership is for people who are 16+ at the time the show is performed in April 2022 and members are aged from 16-years upwards. As well as performing, CAOS also host lots of social events throughout the year which are fun for all the family.

If you are interested in finding out more please call CAOS secretary Julia Hughes on 0114 2848381 or simply come to the welcome meeting on Wednesday, September 1, 7.45pm which will be held at the Niagra Centre, Niagra Road, Sheffield, S6 1LU, where you will hear about all things Guys & Dolls as well as meet the rest of the members. Please note that in the weeks following the society will return to their usual rehearsal hall in High Green, Sheffield.