The critically-acclaimed musical, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, featured talented Stagecoach Sheffield student Oscar, aged 12, in a six week professional run at the Sheffield Crucible Theatre. Captivating audiences since its 2019 debut, also in Sheffield, Standing at the Sky’s Edge recently ran throughout the Christmas season and until Saturday, January 21.

Young Stagecoach Sheffield student Oscar celebrates his role in the production

Oscar played a brilliant ‘Young Jimmy’ in an outstanding run of the popular British musical. The show is a love letter to the city and culture of Sheffield, making it an especially exciting local production. It seamlessly weaves together the stories of three women living in an iconic Sheffield housing estate in three different decades and exhibits the steely wit that is quintessential to the city’s culture. The must-see production won Best Musical Production at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards and the 2020 South Bank Sky Arts Awards for Theatre.

It’s thanks to Oscar’s incredible Stagecoach training and hard work that he was able to perfect his role as ‘Young Jimmy’ and deliver an exceptional performance night after night. After attending Stagecoach Sheffield for just two years so far, the musical theatre skills Oscar has mastered have opened the doors to exciting professional opportunities like ‘Standing at the Sky’s Edge’.

Speaking on the experience, Oscar said “Working on this professional production was a dream come true! One of the best experiences was to get a standing ovation at every performance! And I finally used so many of the things that I practised with Stagecoach Sheffield.”

Guided by the support of enthusiastic and devoted principal Debbie Whyte, Stagecoach Sheffield has provided Oscar with the invaluable opportunity to develop his show-stopping singing, dancing, and acting skills both at Stagecoach and beyond. Principal Debbie Whyte, who also made her professional debut at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre as a young performer, has a wealth of creative talent. With over thirty years of musical theatre experience prior to her role as a beloved Stagecoach principal, Debbie is inspiring the next generation of budding young performers. On Oscar’s feature, she said “We are all so proud of Oscar! It is always wonderful to see our students taking to the professional stage and embracing Creative Courage for Life.”

In his two years as a young Stagecoach Sheffield student, Oscar has also featured in some of Stagecoach’s most beloved showcases, such as Dance the Dream in Disneyland Paris last summer and Stagecoach Live! at the Sheffield City Hall in the spring. And he’s not stopping here – Oscar is now rehearsing for another extravaganza, Stagecoach Sheffield Live! at the Octagon, which will undoubtedly be another spectacular display of talent in late March.

