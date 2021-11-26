'Big' Shaun Doane is starring as the Christmas-hating humbug Ebenezer Scrooge in an adaptation of Charles Dickens' festive favourite, A Christmas Carol.

The news from rehearsals is that the Everly Pregnants’ singer and songwriter Shaun gives “a brilliant turn” in the role.

The show takes place on December 6 to 8 at the Sheffield Central United Reformed Church on Norfolk Street.

Sean Doane from The Everly Pregnant Brothers in rehearsals for A Christmas Carol at Sheffield Central United Reformed Church

The show is being staged by an independent Sheffield-based production group called Hey Up Theatre Company, which combines professional performers with a community ensemble.

Kate Spivey from the group said: “We were established in 2019, debuting with the highly successful Me Brother Dan at the Crucible Studio and then followed up by the critically-acclaimed Santaland at Theatre Deli.

“This is our first show since unfortunately having to cancel our 2020 show Conker Kids, which was due to be performed the first week of lockdown.

“Our adaptation of A Christmas Carol is written by local writer Bob Leaver and adapted to be set in Sheffield, filled with lots of local references which the audience will recognise.

Adam Z Robinson stars in an adaptation of A Christmas Carol by The Book of Darkness & Light which is on stage at Sheffield University Drama Studio

“We also have fantastic, atmospheric, original music from well-known Sheffield performer Louis Romegoux.”

Get tickets to the show at www.wegottickets.com/event/529786

There’s another version of A Christmas Carol as part of the Enable US theatre festival taking place at the University Drama Studio on Shearwood Road.

This production, described as a “pleasingly haunting adaptation”, is brought to the stage by theatre company The Book of Darkness & Light.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, the creators of TV show Inside No 9, appear on stage at Sheffield City Hall to give fans a look behind the scenes of the popular series

Adam Z Robinson, who wrote this adaptation, tells the story with live accompaniment on violin by Ben Styles.

The show is on stage in Sheffield on December 19. Tickets: performancevenues.group.shef.ac.uk/event/a-christmas-carol

Student drama group Sheffield University Theatre Company (SUTCo) have created a new show which is on stage next week.

The Smuggler's Arms is an original piece of writing from member Maddy Whitby.

In the story, Polly, a barmaid at the eponymous Smuggler’s Arms, has watched the ships in Port Collas come and go for her whole life.

Her father told her tales of his explorer days aboard trader vessels, and Polly wants nothing more than to follow in his footsteps.

But he’s gone now and, following a contentious reading of his will, Polly is finding herself more trapped than ever - by family expectations, money troubles, and her own lack of worldliness.She’s almost resigned herself to a married, domestic existence in the town she grew up in when a new ship appears, navigated by Coyle, the captain’s sister.

Polly is immediately drawn to Coyle, an experienced sailor who is secure in herself in a way Polly has never seen.

Without even realising it, Coyle turns Polly’s life into a whirlwind of new friendships, experiences and intimacy, culminating in a decision she never thought she’d have to make.SUTCo say: “The Smuggler’s Arms is a tale of self-expression and seeking freedom from toxic traditions, centring queer relationships and independence in a time where both are rare to find.”

The show runs from December 1-4 at the University Drama Studio. For tickets, go to the SUTCo Facebook page.

The creators of darkly comic TV drama series Inside No 9 are telling their story at Sheffield City Hall.

After a sell-out show at London’s Barbican Hall, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith appear in An Evening Inside No 9 on December 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

Steve and Reece will be interviewed on stage by Mark Salisbury, author of The Insider's Guide to Inside No 9.

They will share behind-the-scenes stories and secrets from some of their most memorable episodes. There may be singing. And dancing. They will also respond to fans’ questions.

Steve and Reece said: “It's been a while since we went anywhere other than in front of the fridge, so we are looking forward to it. We'll try and answer any questions you may have, including ‘Why are some of my shirt buttons cracked directly in half?’