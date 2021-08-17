Sheffield Crucible Theatre cast announced for punk music-inspired play Typical Girls

From writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and featuring the music of influential all-female punk band The Slits, Typical Girls is part gig, part play and is described as funny, fierce and furious.

The play is a collaboration between Sheffield Theatres and theatre company Clean Break, and will be on stage at the Crucible from Friday, September 24 to Saturday, October 16.

Typical Girls is directed by Clean Break’s joint artistic director Róisín McBrinn, who produced a memorable version of Brian Friel’s Afterplay at the Crucible Studio in 2014.

Full casting includes Helen Cripps, who appeared in Women Beware Women at Shakespeare’s Globe, Lucy Edkins, who was in a play called [BLANK] at the Donmar Warehouse in London, Lucy Ellinson, who appeared in Run Sister Run at the Crucible Studio in 2020, Eddy Queens (Through This Mist, Clean Break), Alison Fitzjohn, who appeared in Take That musical The Band, Lara Grace Ilori (Living Newspaper Edition 6, Royal Court) and Carrie Rock (Julius Caesar, Donmar Warehouse/St Ann's Warehouse, New York).

“This is punk. This is rebellion. This is how we make change. This is what we need to do.”

In a mental health unit inside a prison, a group of women discover the music of The Slits and form their own group. An outlet for their frustration, they find remedy in revolution. But in a system that suffocates, can rebellion ever be allowed?

Robert Hastie, artistic director of Sheffield Theatres, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be producing such a bold, riotous new play with a company as inspiring as Clean Break, and can’t wait to welcome this brilliant cast and creative team into the rehearsal room.”

Róisín McBrin said: “We’re over the moon to be co-producing this raucous, explosive show! Morgan’s script is electric and we have a stellar creative team and hugely exciting cast.

“Clean Break is so proud to be returning with this joyous, important play and to be exploding it on to the beautiful Crucible stage!”