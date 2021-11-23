Sheffield Cathedral: Scrooge visits city in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
Scrooge will visit Sheffield Cathedral when Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is performed by a touring theatre company.
Dickens’ tale of the true meaning of Christmas conquering Scrooge’s cold heart has been entertaining families for years. Now, there is a chance to see a stage production adapted by award-winning writer Laura Turner at Sheffield Cathedral.
Chapterhouse Theatre Company usually tours with open-air productions during the summer. Come winter, they continue their tours as a festive tradition to theatres, castles and cathedrals.
Producer Richard Main said: “Christmas is the most magical time of the year, so I am thrilled that we get to join our audiences in celebrating the season; hopefully people will go away with a warm, wintery glow.”
This traditional production features period costumes, song, dance and a generous helping of Christmas spirit. The show is at Sheffield Cathedral on November 26 and December 14. For further details of the performance visit sheffieldcathedral.org and chapterhouse.org.