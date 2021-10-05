Sheffield Arena and City Hall celebrate successful return with month of sell-out shows

In total, 37 shows were watched by more than 66,000 customers across the two venues.

With a recent recruitment drive hiring hundreds of new staff, both venues have been able to move to the next phase of a return to normality now that organised indoor events and mass gatherings have been able to reopen and return.

September highlights included sell-out shows from hometown bands Heaven 17, Bring Me the Horizon and the Heavily Pregnant Brothers, ice hockey team Sheffield Steelers and Toby Foster’s Last Laugh Comedy Club, plus Gerry Cinnamon, Paloma Faith and A Question of Sport Live. New shows are being announced daily.

Dom Stokes, head of live events and venues at Sheffield City Trust, paid tribute to staff working hard to overcome challenges.

He continued: “Everyone understands both venues contribute a huge amount to the city’s culture and economic development and will continue to be the backdrop to many special and memorable nights.

“Customers are rightly cautious but are eager to return to our venues and we are making every effort to keep everyone safe and are delighted to report shows are running smoothly and have seen an incredible uptake. Following a successful opening month, October will see nearly 100,000 customers expected across 40 events, confirming the appetite for live entertainment and events is greater than ever.”

A spectacular moment in the Sheffield Arena show by city band Bring Me The Horizon