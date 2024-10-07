Seann Walsh, Chris Harper and Aden Gillett star in fiendishly clever comedy, Art

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning comedian Seann Walsh, Chris Harper (Coronation Street) and Aden Gillett (The House of Elliot) star in Art, returning to the Lyceum this October. This multi-award winning play is a razor-sharp exploration of art, love and friendship. The three actors discuss the play as they embark on their UK tour.

How would you describe Art, in a nutshell?

Chris: It’s a brilliant and hilarious play by Yasmina Reza about three friends who discover they don’t see eye to eye in the way they assumed.

Aden: The fault lines in their relationships are exposed by an all-white work of art that one of them has bought for a vast amount of money.

ART, starring Seann Walsh, Chris Harper and Aden Gillett. Photo credit: ART tour

Seann: It’s beautiful in its simplicity. It’s really fun and reminds me of that feeling when you’ve had a tough day, and the smallest thing becomes the straw that ends up breaking the camel’s back.

Do you find your characters relatable?

Aden: I’m different to Serge in that I actually quite like modern art. My daughter is an artist and I’m fascinated by it. However, I can sometimes find it a little puzzling, it’s fair to say.

Seann: I can certainly relate to the way the pressure gets to Yvan. And I definitely recognise the dynamics in his relationship with Marc and Serge. It feels very representative of male friendship, and the way that we adapt ourselves to fit whoever we’re talking to.

Seann Walsh, Chris Harper and Aden Gillett in ART. Photo credit: Geraint Lewis

Chris: I relate to the way Marc has to deal with a friend who has different views. We’ve been through a really divisive time recently and I think it’s a great moment to be re-examining this play and laughing at ourselves. I think everyone will recognise themselves in the characters.

Are you enjoying working with Original Theatre, in their 20th anniversary year? (co-producers of the show with Joshua Beaumont)

Seann: They’re a lovely company to work with, and they’ve put together such a good team. Chris and Aden are both really nice, experienced actors, and I’m loving working with Iqbal Khan, our director, who has a wonderful feel for comedy.

Aden: I’m very fond of Original. I go a long way back with them, and I really admire their enthusiasm for theatre. They manage to revivify the flagging, cynical part of me, which it’s easy to have after a long time in the business!

Chris: I’ve also worked with them before. The founders, Tom and Alastair, are brilliant people, and I love them. I just think they’ve always had their hearts absolutely in the right place. Their love for theatre is unparalleled.

How did you get into acting?

Seann: I was a classic attention seeker as a kid, and got into a lot of trouble at school. Jim Carrey was an early hero, and I always wanted to be a stand up and an actor. I feel very fortunate that I’ve ended up living that dream. I recently made my stage acting debut in Twelfth Night, which I absolutely adored.

Aden: I studied English at University and was working in a bar afterwards, not really doing much, and a girlfriend sent off a drama school application for me. That’s how negligible my desire to be an actor was. But after having an audition, miraculously, I got in. So I thought ‘well I better try and take this seriously’.

Chris: I was very shy as a child, and then did some stupid things as a teenager. But I feel like I fell in with the right crowd at just the right time. They were all really into amateur dramatics, so I began acting. I won an award, which felt like a real pat on the back at a pretty dark time.

What advice would you give to those hoping to follow in your footsteps?

Chris: I teach alongside my acting work, and I always like to remind my students to keep it in your body, and read lots. Oh, and definitely develop a side hustle!

Seann: If I was starting out now I’d be learning to edit videos on my phone and use social media apps to build a following. I’ve got friends that weren’t getting too many opportunities who have now exploded thanks to social media. I sound like an old fart, but it’s a completely different world from when I started out, when it was all about doing gigs.

Aden: I would wish them a huge amount of luck. It’s much harder now than when I was starting out, I think. It’s a really tough environment for young actors. My advice would be to start doing Marvel films, quick. And don’t come to me for advice!

How do you unwind away from the stage?

Aden: I write a lot, and am currently working on a film adaptation. I’ve also written a book about my move to Greece in the wake of the Brexit referendum, which I’m hoping to get published soon.

Chris: I love reading, and at the end of the ART tour I’m going on holiday to a location that was recommended to me by someone on Call the Midwife. I’ve been assured it’s somewhere that my wife and I can sit on the beach and read, while the kids play in the sea. I just thought, ‘that sounds ideal’.

Seann: I like being with my family and my dog, a cockapoo called Mildred Barrett. I even have a podcast with Jack Dee all about dogs [Oh My Dog!]. I wouldn’t dream of bringing her on tour though - she’d probably run on stage just as I was in the middle of my big monologue.

Artcomes to the Lyceum Theatre fromTuesday 22 – Saturday 26 October.Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.