Scarborough Theatre Company unveils its next musical show - this is what it is

The Addams Family runs Scarborough Spa Theatre next year

“Here we are again!” said artistic director Alex Weatherhill.

“It only seems five minutes since Hunchback and even less since The Wind in the Willows. I’ve been so thrilled with all the new faces who came to audition and look forward to getting stuck into the rehearsal process.”

Alex, who is directing the piece, is squeezing the production in between being musical director for Brief Encounter, the Stephen Joseph Theatre production which is on tour until net month rehearsals for the Scarborough College musical Zombie Prom and flying to Japan to appear in the musical Chicago.

Providing choreography and working alongside Alex is professional performer and choreographer Lauren Exley, who has opened a dance school in Scarborough.

“I can’t wait to start putting the company through their paces,” said Lauren. “I love musicals and this one is rammed with great songs and hilarious dialogue. Hearing it out loud for the first time, I can tell we’re going to have so much fun.”

Heading up the cast as the creepy, kooky family are Martin Richardson as Gomez, Sarah Cox as Morticia, Tilly Jackson as Wednesday, Dominic Hulme as Fester, Flynn Denton as Pugsley, Jeannette DuPont-Law as Grandma and Dave Blaker as Lurch.

Connor Canvess will play Lucas, Andrew Clay is Mal and Rebecca Kelly-Evans is Alice, the Bieneke family who end up staying the night after a dinner to introduce the two families falls apart.

There will be a half-hour concert full of quirky songs performed by the off-stage chorus of Ancestors before the show

For the rest of October you can enjoy an early bird offer of £2 off tickets and, thanks to the work of Scarborough Community Box Office, you can purchase tickets at any time without any booking charges.

Visit www.scbo.co.uk to book and follow Scarborough Theatre Company’s social media profiles to stay up to date with all the goings on.