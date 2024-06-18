Roundabout looking for a killer contribution to Murder Mystery evening
While most people are still looking forward to their summer holidays, the team at South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout are already plotting a spot of Festive skulduggery.
The Roundabout Murder Mystery evening is now a well-established part of the charity’s fundraising calendar.
But this year’s event, which will be held at Sheffield Tony Currie Suite on Thursday, November 28, will have a fresh twist, with the victim, detective and suspects all played by members of South Yorkshire’s amateur theatre circuit.
“We thought it would be a really great idea to give some of our region’s most talented actors the chance to shine in this immersive acting experience, where they interact with the guests and reveal their secrets as the evening progresses,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.
“We’ll be working with the team at Red Herring Games, who are providing us with a suitably Festive script for the evening.
“So all we need now are our five actors - two men and three women - to bring the story to life.
“It’s not a massive commitment as there’s not a lot to learn, the piece can be rehearsed on Zoom and then you have to let the story unfold as killer, suspects and detective mix with the guests, dropping clues as you go.
“Obviously, you have to be prepared to improvise too as you’re never quite sure what people are going to ask you!”
Anybody interested in taking part or looking for further information should contact Denise at [email protected]
