Review: Vibrant and dazzling production of Dreamgirls is a real joy to watch

L-R: Paige Peddie as Lorrell Robinson; Natalie Kassanga as Deena Jones and Nicole Raquel Dennis as Effie White

Casey Nicholaw’s take on the smash-hit Broadway musical is vibrant and dazzling, with an incredible ensemble cast who help to bring something fresh to the well-known story.

Dreamgirls, which was made into a film starring Beyoncé in 2006, tells the story of three talented singers – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – in 1960s America as their group, The Dreams, hits the big time and the trio are forced to deal with the ruthless realities of showbusiness.

The Lyceum audience appeared to be savouring every moment of the corsucating production and its breathtaking vocal performances.

Dreamgirls is at The Lyceum, Sheffield until Saturday, March 19

During Nicole Raquel Dennis’ sublime rendition of Effie’s big number, And I Am Telling You I Am Not Going, an audience member furnished her with a standing ovation before the song had even come to an end.

Natalie Kassanga was captivating as Deena Jones, Effie’s friend-turned-rival, while Dom Hartley-Harris managed to bring charm to the role of Curtis Taylor Jr, the production’s resident villian, despite attracting a few boos from the audience.

Paige Peddie’s journey as Lorrell Robinson, from a naive ingénue to an self-possessed professional, made for riveting viewing, and she, along with, Brandon Lee Sears’ Jimmy Early were the production’s comedic backbone.

While Dreamgirls does explore some weighty themes such as racism, female empowerment and domestic abuse, the talent and range of the cast means lightness and laughter are never far away.

And neither are large-scale dance numbers, which were a real joy to behold.

The striking set design really helped to transport you back to the time of motown, seemlessly taking you from a dressing room onto an expansive stage.

And the continuous costume changes, some of which took mere seconds and happened in full view of the audience, just added to the flamboyant and ebullient feel of the production.

Dreamgirls is a high-octane production, that hooks you in immediately and keeps you enthralled until the final note.

This was my first visit to the theatre, post-Covid, and it’s hard to imagine a better production to have welcomed me back.

