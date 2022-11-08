The Tiger Who Came To Tea at the Lyceum in Sheffield is a real delight. Photo: Robert Day

Its colourful illustrations, simpler times setting, not to mention preposterous plot – a tiger?! for tea?! who drinks all Daddy’s beer?! – have charmed generations of youngsters ever since.

And the stage show at The Lyceum theatre in Sheffield is just as delightful, with the addition of magically vanishing food, ‘he’s behind you’ hilarity, and the sort of slapstick humour every preschooler adores.

The show is not just a celebration of the imagination of young children, but a bittersweet acknowledgment of the sometimes long days of motherhood. The hours tick by, meals are made, the milkman visits and the postman knocks. It’s safe and simple and somewhat mundane – until the day a tiger comes to call, of course.

Easy, repetitious audience participation – shouts of hello! tick, tock! and counting one! two! three! – ensure even toddlers can engage with the action alongside school-age fans.

And the vintage-gorgeous set design is so true to Kerr’s 1968 illustrations it’s as though the book has come beautifully to life.

Playwright David Wood OBE, who spirited the tale from page to stage, once said he was doing his job right if his young audiences didn’t keep wanting the loo.

Well, they didn’t. And they didn’t care about their snacks either. Every child in the audience was glued to the goings-on, shouting out, singing along, dancing to the actions, and joining in.

A literal and faithful interpretation of the book, plus the irresistible appeal of an actor in a tiger suit (at a safe distance on stage, naturally) combine to make this the perfect child’s introduction to live theatre.

This is a tiger that’s guaranteed to have your little ones roaring – with laughter.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea is at the Lyceum until Wendesday, November 9.

