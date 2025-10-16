REVIEW: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Lyceum, Sheffield

The White Witch and Aslan the lion. Photos: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Smoke swirls and trains whistle against a steampunk backdrop of cog and clock; a portal to another realm.

An air raid warden tinkles wartime songs on an old upright piano as the audience enter the Lyceum to take their seats.

Even before the lights dim on director Michael Fentiman’s take on CS Lewis’ classic book, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is casting its strange, time-bending spell.

This UK touring production of the former West End show – at The Lyceum in Sheffield until Saturday, October 18 – celebrates 75 years since the novel’s publication in 1950, and the atmospheric staging captures its unsettling post-war themes to discomfiting effect.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe company

Famously a Biblical allegory, with Aslan the lion as Jesus, and Narnia the world where good must battle evil, the theatre show also leans in fully to its Second World War era setting.

The Pevensie children Lucy, Susan, Edmund and Peter – in this version, a Black British family – are evacuated from life in London to remote Scotland, where nothing is as they know it, nobody is like them, and where play and fantasy become a comfort from, and a way of making sense of, the frightening encroachment of war.

Discordant musical harmonies and unusual melodies – delivered by a supremely talented cast of actor-musicians – enhance the unease, and the visuals are stunning.

Illuminated suitcases serve as the carriages of a steam train that whisks the children to their new world.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at the Lyceum

Glowing cubes of Turkish delight – a rationed luxury – personify with dreamlike magic, while the kindly faun Mr Tumnus wears a what-ho flying jacket, so different from the Nazi-esque wolves who scuttle on all fours alongside the White Witch, grotesque war-wound crutches for arms.

Kudzai Mangombe’s kind Lucy speaks slowly, deliberately, adding to the hypnotic feel, and there are memorably beautiful moments: flowers that unfurl from the pages of a book like a child’s imagination; the swirling doors of the magical wardrobe carried aloft and twirled at speed, characters who vanish in a collapsed heap of empty cloth.

When Katy Stephens as the chillingly ruthless Witch soars, imperious, into the rafters at the end of Act I, snowflakes and her huge skirts swirling, it is a gasp-out-loud moment of pure theatre. Think of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe from your own childhood and perhaps only a fur coat-stuffed magical wardrobe, a portal to a sparkling snowy world, springs to mind.

But that is to forget (or never to have persevered with the reading far enough to know) that the second part of the book is much darker, very violent – and Act II after the interval is extremely Game of Thrones.

Ed Thorpe and Anya De Villiers as Mr and Mrs Beaver

Stanton Wright as the human embodiment of the great Aslan puppet is fittingly messianic, with a mesmerising, almost reverberating, voice, but his sacrificial murder is as shocking as it is affecting, especially with so many primary-aged children on school trips in the audience.

The modest 6+ age guidance feels surprising, given the amount of stabbing with knives that goes on, and wolf Maugrim and his secret police are genuinely terrifying.

But for older children and adults this production is a theatrical spectacle that will live long in the memory – not only for its retelling of a well-loved story, but for reigniting its darkness.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is at the Lyceum, until Saturday, October 18.