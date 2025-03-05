Review: The Girl on the Train at the Lyceum, Sheffield

Paul McEwan as DI Gaskill and Giovanna Fletcher as Rachel Watson

​Always, the best part of any thriller is the keep-you-guessing build-up, the twists and turns, as you try to keep track of what the heck is going on.

And The Girl on the Train – at the Lyceum in Sheffield until Saturday, March 8 – accomplishes that cranking-up of confusion brilliantly. There are more signals passed at danger than a runaway express.

Lead character Rachel is a woman whose life has crashed off the rails, through infertility, marital unhappiness and heavy drinking.

In her befuddled drunken and hungover state, as she tries to piece together fragments of memory to solve a missing woman mystery, scenes chop and change, timelines shift, and you’re not sure what’s true and what isn’t – just like Rachel.

Giovanna Fletcher as Rachel Watson

Based on the best-selling 2015 novel by Paula Hawkins, a psychological thriller with a killer twist that became a must-read sensation, and the subsequent 2016 film adaptation starring Emily Blunt, the story has a simple, relatable premise.

Who hasn’t ridden on a train, watched the houses whipping hypnotically by, and stared down into the gardens and windows of the streets below, wondering at the lives lived in them.

Rachel catches the same commuter train each morning and, as it pauses at signals, she has become obsessed with a ‘perfect couple’ whose home she can observe from the unique vantage point of her seat.

When the woman goes missing, and the story is all over the papers, Rachel realises she is the only person with vital information that could help the inquiry – trouble is, as a barely functioning alcoholic, she is a desperately unreliable witness.

Daniel Burke as Kamal Abdic, Giovanna Fletcher as Rachel Watson and Natalie Dunne as Megan Hipwell. Photos: Pamela Raith

The cast is led by queen of the celebrity jungle, actress and author Giovanna Fletcher as Rachel, an altogether lovely and likeable person in real life who captures Rachel’s quite unlikeable character well, if rather shoutily.

The first half in particular is an uncomfortable watch, as Rachel is shunted through life, stumbling argumentatively from one defiantly slurred disaster to another.

But there are moments in the script of laugh-out-loud humour, too. Paul McEwan as DI Gaskill, the detective inspector assigned to the case, is a genially amusing presence with an implausibly unorthodox policing style (taking Rachel – a key witness, with personal links to everyone in the case – to a crime scene dressed in a forensics hazmat suit seems a step too far) and Rachel has some wry one-liners. “I was telling the truth!” she insists as she is interrogated on her recollections. “I just didn’t realise I was lying!”

The real star of the show is the clever staging: the starkly arresting set design by Adam Wiltshire, the powerful sound design by Elizabeth Purnell, and the ever-shifting video design by Dan Light.

Giovanna Fletcher as Rachel Watson and Samuel Collings as Scott Hipwell

Against a sparse, black, urban stage, and a quite ingenious fluorescent-lit revolving cube in which Rachel finds herself entrapped, disorientated, not knowing which way is up, there are ear-splitting sounds – the screech of a train, smashing glass – which pierce Rachel’s hangovers like almost-memories of details she’s blacked out from the night before.

Layered screens display a variety of effects, from raindrops trickling down a train window and the pixelated fizz of a CCTV camera to a carousel of tabloid newspaper headlines.

And as the imagery on the screens races blurrily past – scenes snatched from a train window, memories Rachel just can’t grasp – the story hurtles also to its gripping, if melodramatic, denouement.

