Review: The Addams Family at Sheffield Lyceum Theature

Cameron Blakely and Joanne Clifton star as Gomez and Morticia Addams in The Addams Family Musical at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

In this heart-warming story of love, family and friendship, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret - she's fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family!

Wednesday begs for a ‘normal” evening when her new love interests family come for dinner but the Addams family is far from normal. Chaos ensues when Wednesday’s little brother Pugsley hatches a plan to bring back her dark side, Wednesday asks her father to keep a big secret and her mother gets suspicious.

This is a great follow up to the Addams Family movies with plenty of jokes and references to tie the story to the original.

The cast of The Addams Family - The Musical Comedy. Photo: Pamela Raith

Thinking of the Addams family was a children’s story, I took my 9-year-old brother and although we both enjoyed it there were definitely more laughs for the grown ups than the children. Puns about kidney stones and in-laws went completely over young heads. There are also lots of – sometimes cringe-worthy - sexual references.

All in all this is a spectacular and hilarious musical comedy from the writers of multi award-winning hit musical which entertains from start to finish. There’s no such thing as a normal family but be glad you’re not an Addams.