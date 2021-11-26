Review: The Addams Family at Sheffield Lyceum Theature
Everyone's favourite kooky and spooky family are back with The Addams Family – bringing some much needed joy to cold, winter nights.
In this heart-warming story of love, family and friendship, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret - she's fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family!
Wednesday begs for a ‘normal” evening when her new love interests family come for dinner but the Addams family is far from normal. Chaos ensues when Wednesday’s little brother Pugsley hatches a plan to bring back her dark side, Wednesday asks her father to keep a big secret and her mother gets suspicious.
This is a great follow up to the Addams Family movies with plenty of jokes and references to tie the story to the original.
Thinking of the Addams family was a children’s story, I took my 9-year-old brother and although we both enjoyed it there were definitely more laughs for the grown ups than the children. Puns about kidney stones and in-laws went completely over young heads. There are also lots of – sometimes cringe-worthy - sexual references.
All in all this is a spectacular and hilarious musical comedy from the writers of multi award-winning hit musical which entertains from start to finish. There’s no such thing as a normal family but be glad you’re not an Addams.
The Addams Family is at the Lyceum Theatre until Saturday. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk