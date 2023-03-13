A bit of both. We were excited but also nervous as we headed off to our first stay away from home or family.

PGL offers Kid’s Only Adventure Camps at 10 centres, and Family Adventure Holidays at four sites, located across the UK.

We were jumping in at the deep end with PGL (otherwise known as Parents Get Lost) and staying for a week with complete strangers, other than each other.

We are both ten years old and we couldn't wait to get started, until we actually arrived and then the nerves kicked in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did we need to be nervous as we waited for others in our group to arrive?

PGL offers Kid’s Only Adventure Camps at 10 centres, and Family Adventure Holidays at four sites, located across the UK.

Well, as soon as we got home we asked our mums if they could book us in again for the next school holidays so what do you think?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was great fun being on one massive sleepover with incredible things to play on, leaders constantly organising tasks for us to do and no parents - or annoying siblings - in sight.

We were very glad to have each other but we also made lots of new friends and some who we hope to keep in touch with for a while.

The first thing you see when you arrive is a very old mansion house which is where we had to go to register. There are certain things you have to do straight away such as putting your spending money into a 'bank' so it is safe and then you meet the rest of your group as well as your all important leader. They are the one who makes sure everything is fun and ended up marching us through the site singing silly songs at the top of our voices. We are definitely going to make our families try the same thing at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boreatton, PGL offers Kid’s Only Adventure Camps at 10 centres, and Family Adventure Holidays at four sites, located across the UK.

There are lots of little things like that which make you feel part of a group and which leave you laughing so hard you can't talk.

There are also plenty of activities and you are given a timetable of events so there really isn't any time to get bored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For starters there is a sports/activity hall with its very, very high climbing wall. We were told that the site includes 240 acres of grounds. We have no idea if that is true but we certainly covered a lot of ground playing tag and generally running around having fun - usually while making a lot of noise.

There is a river and three lakes, where we tried and failed to build our own rafts. We had a very wet and dirty bag of clothes to take home at the end of our stay.

The abseiling towers look so high that it is terrifying to start with but always worth giving it a go. You never know how you might do once you have started.

There are also five zip wires (including one across a lake), a high ropes course, Jacobs’ Ladders and six giant swings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our favourite activity was the big swings. Our stomach did somersaults and we screamed because it flew so high. It was the best feeling ever and another thing where you must try because you might just love it.

The enormous size of the swings made everything at the parks back home seem very boring. We would have gone on the swings every day if we could have but there were too many other things to get through on the timetable.

The food was good and breakfast was our favourite. It was much better than at home! Who wouldn't prefer to have the choice of sausages, bacon, croissants, toast, yoghurts, cereals and even more? We always filled up ahead of busy days having more fun.

Lunch was always an option of sandwiches, soups or pasta and teatime was a different meal every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even being able to sit with your friends for every meal was part of the good experience and meals got very noisy as you might imagine.

PGL started in 1957 so they must be doing something right to still be going all these years later. We found out what it was - they let you have lots of fun and push your limits (although everything is very safe even when it might feel a little scary).

There are activities which had us screaming in delight and others which we weren't too keen on. But there is no pressure to do anything you might not like. For example, one of us really liked the abseil tower but one of us is scared of heights so we were helped down after a couple of minutes.

We spent five days at Boreatton Park camp in Shropshire and our tip for anyone else who would like to go, book for seven nights! We weren't quite ready to go home when Blake's Dad turned up to collect us and we were sad that some of our new friends were staying a couple of nights longer than us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall we had a great time and we definitely want to go back in the summer. There are lots of different PGL sites but the one we went to in Shropshire is the largest. Next time we might try Caythorpe Court which is closer to Sheffield and has we hear it has brilliant adventure facilities.

If you are a kid wondering whether you would like PGL - go for it! There is so much to do and everyone is friendly so you will definitely enjoy it.

If you are a parent wondering if your kid would like PGL - let them go! Imagine the peace you will get at home while they are off doing things that they would never get the chance to try at home.

Factbox:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PGL offers Kid’s Only Adventure Camps at 10 centres, and Family Adventure Holidays at four sites, located across the UK.

Camps are currently open for Easter breaks, starting at £315 for Kids Camps, plus PGL are currently offering 20% stays. Prices are inclusive of all accommodation, food, and activities.