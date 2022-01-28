REVIEW: Mysteries unravelled as The Da Vinci Code plays the Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

Hannah Rose Caton and Nigel Harman in The Da Vinci Code. Photo by Johan Persson

But even I had to admit to being a bit wary of how they were going to recreate Tom Hanks tearing across France and London at breakneck speed in the search for the holy grail in the Dan Brown novel-inspired blockbuster.

My concerns were soon allayed as this is a superb production with Nigel Harman, erstwhile EastEnders villain Dennis, ditching the menace to become ‘Harvard nerd’ and symbologist (religious icon specialist) Professor Robert Langdon, complete with impressive American accent to boot.

Hannah Rose Caton is excellent as his quest companion, French police cryptologist Sophie Neveu, and in between escaping the authorities and bad guys the two share some poignant and comical moments.Also providing a few laughs in between the intrigue is Danny John-Jules who conversely loses his US twang as Cat in Red Dwarf to adopt a stiff upper lip British accent as Langdon’s academic associate Professor Leigh Teabing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Rose Caton in The Da Vinci Code. Photo by Johan Persson

A cast of just ten perform seamlessly with an amazing set and clever use of visuals and graphics to convey the codes, riddles and enigmas.

The Da Vinci Code runs in the Lyceum Theatre until Saturday 29 January.

Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Nigel Harman in The Da Vinci Code. Photo by Johan Persson