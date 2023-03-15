This tragedy of the notorious poisoner and her love for her illegitimate son was given a new twist by restoring it to its original form. The opera was first performed in 1833 and ETO have worked to make this production as near as possible to what was heard then.

ETO - Lucrezia Borgia - Paula Sides (Lucrezia) (c) Richard Hubert Smith

They use period instruments, very different ones from the eighteenth century ones on which they played Handel on Monday. The opera was written around the time the Lyceum was built, so we were one of the first audiences to hear this production in the type of setting for which it was originally written.

Donizetti’s music is accessible and very enjoyable with rousing tunes as well as themes which are strange, threatening and beautifully woven together. The strangeness was heightened by the nineteenth century woodwind, ably played by the Old Street band conducted by Gerry Cornelius.

The singing and acting was of the consistently high standard we have come to expect from ETO.

Katherine McIndoe was impressive in the title role as was Katie Coventry as Orsini.

ETO’s plain traveling set was made Italian and exotic with an enormous moon, flares and even a gondola.

We are fortunate that ETO brought two excellent performances to Sheffield. I wish they came here on their autumn tour.

ETO - Lucrezia Borgia - Paula Sides (Lucrezia); Aidan Edwards (Alfonso) (c) Richard Hubert Smith

