REVIEW: & Juliet at The Lyceum, Sheffield

Almost 100 years have passed since Virginia Woolf posed the seminal feminist question: what if Shakespeare had a sister who had been allowed to write plays too?

How might the literary landscape have looked if ‘Shakespeare’s sister’, indeed if all women, had been afforded the same time and space throughout history to create, and think, as men took for themselves?

A century on, and it falls to Jay McGuiness from boyband The Wanted, Sandra Marvin from daytime TV’s Loose Women, and the pop lyrics of Katy Perry and Britney to continue this important and timeless debate.

What if, asks joyous jukebox musical & Juliet, on an extended run at the Lyceum until the end of this month, Juliet didn’t take dead Romeo’s dagger and plunge it into her poor broken heart? What if the Bard had bothered to ask wife Anne Hathaway for her input into the writing of his works?

What if – crazy suggestion – Anne herself had been able to pursue interests of her own, rather than staying stuck at home in Stratford (while Will gallivanted about London) caring for the kids, cooking the dinners, juggling the life admin, and basically labouring over the entire, never-ending, mental load?

& Juliet has gathered quite the cult following since it exploded in an award-winning haze of gold glitter confetti and pastel pink tickertape in 2019.

At opening night in Sheffield, there were groups of children, mums with tweens, teenagers, and women on girls’ nights out, all excitedly familiar with the smash-hit show.

But even if the premise is new, nobody could help but know the songs. Now on its first UK tour after runs in the West End and on Broadway, & Juliet takes its Shakespearian foundation and melds it, somewhat inexplicably, with the enormous back-catalogue of singles from prolific Swedish songwriter/producer Max Martin. You might not have heard of Martin by name but you’ll definitely know his music – hit after hit for acts from the Backstreet Boys to P!nk, Taylor Swift to Justin Timberlake, that have provided the pop soundtrack to our lives ever since the late 90s.

Ingeniously, the show takes those songs and weaves them into the plot so the lyrics are given fresh – and often hilarious, sometimes poignant – new meaning.

‘I Want It That Way’ by the Backstreet Boys becomes an argument between Shakespeare (McGuiness) and Anne (Lara Denning) as to the direction of his play’s plot. ‘Since U Been Gone’ by Kelly Clarkson becomes the perfect revenge song for Juliet (played by powerhouse pocket rocket Geraldine Sacdalan) to sing to Romeo, after he rises from the dead just in time for the interval. ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman’ by Britney is given touching new depth when sung by Juliet’s best friend, non-binary character, May.

In parts, the show is little more than a pantomime – just as in Shakespeare’s comedies themselves. The bonkers twists and turns of the plot make little sense, a neon pink fairground horse is wheeled on and off stage as a carriage to transport the players from fair Verona to gay Paris, and Sandra Marvin plays Juliet’s nurse Angelique as the perfect slapstick panto dame – never more so than when being chased saucily around the bedroom by old flame Lance (understudy Michael Nelson standing in on opening night for TV’s Dr Ranj Singh).

It’s all bubblegum fun and nonsense, its female boss message of women’s empowerment as superficially simplistic as Katy Perry’s I Kissed a Girl or Roar.

But that’s precisely the point.

It might be based on a nuanced feminist premise, but it lays its girl power message on thick. It’s pantomime crossed with pop concert and rolled up in rom com – as deep and meaningful as them all – that perfectly straddles a young audience’s coming-of-age transition from the theatre as panto to serious work of art.

And with its showers of spectacular pyrotechnics, undeniably catchy songs, and polished high energy choreography, it’s the ideal tweenage introduction not just to Shakespeare but to Feminism 101 – the perfect mother/daughter night out. Just don’t leave it too long until you advance them on the Virginia Woolfs.

& Juliet is at The Lyceum, Sheffield, until Saturday, May 31