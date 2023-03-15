News you can trust since 1887
Review: Giulio Cesare by Handel, English Touring Opera at the Lyceum

This opera tells the story of Julius Caesar and his love for Cleopatra. ETO chose to set it in 1794, the year Handel wrote it. So the warring parties are England and France, not Ancient Rome and Egypt.

By Mavis Kirkham
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:11 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:11 GMT
ETO - Spring 2023 - Giulio Cesare. Susannah Hurrell (Cleopatra); Alexander Chance (Tolomeo) (c) Richard Hubert Smith
The costumes took a bit of getting used to, but this change really fits the music and the period instruments so beautifully played by Old Street Band.

The set was plain and worked very well. The opera was sung in Italian and the English summary, rather than full translation, enabled us to follow the plot but concentrate on the beauty of the music and follow its finely woven themes.

The music is wonderful and the voices and musicians worked together with great beauty and skill. The two countertenors were impressive: Francis Gush as Caesar and Alexander Chance as Tolomeo. The two female leads were equally striking: Susanna Hurrell as Cleopatra and Carolyn Dobbin as Cornelia. Margo Arsan was just right as Sesto, the young son who grows to avenge his father’s killer. It was good to hear Sheffield University Chamber Choir as the chorus of citizens at the beginning and end of the opera.

ETO - Spring 2023 - Giulio Cesare. Susannah Hurrell (Cleopatra) (c) Richard Hubert Smith
This was an excellent production. The music was great. We saw the characters change and reflect through their arias. The whole production worked together so well.

ETO - Spring 2023 - Giulio Cesare. Susanna Hurrell (Cleopatra); Francis Gush (Cesare); Edward Jowle (Curio) (c) Richard Hubert Smith
ETO - Spring 2023 - Giulio Cesare. Margo Arsane (Sesto); Edward Jowle (Curio) (c) Richard Hubert Smith
