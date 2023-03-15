The costumes took a bit of getting used to, but this change really fits the music and the period instruments so beautifully played by Old Street Band.
The set was plain and worked very well. The opera was sung in Italian and the English summary, rather than full translation, enabled us to follow the plot but concentrate on the beauty of the music and follow its finely woven themes.
The music is wonderful and the voices and musicians worked together with great beauty and skill. The two countertenors were impressive: Francis Gush as Caesar and Alexander Chance as Tolomeo. The two female leads were equally striking: Susanna Hurrell as Cleopatra and Carolyn Dobbin as Cornelia. Margo Arsan was just right as Sesto, the young son who grows to avenge his father’s killer. It was good to hear Sheffield University Chamber Choir as the chorus of citizens at the beginning and end of the opera.
This was an excellent production. The music was great. We saw the characters change and reflect through their arias. The whole production worked together so well.