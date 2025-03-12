Review: Ghost the Musical at the Lyceum, Sheffield

Rebekah Lowings and Jost St Clair

With apologies to the late, great Gregg Wallace, ‘women of a certain age’ are the target market for so many musicals these days.

Indeed there can be few iconic 90s films, beloved by teenage girls who somehow now find themselves in their forties, that haven’t been given the West End treatment.

But of all the film-to-stage reincarnations (Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing, The Bodyguard, Sister Act...) Ghost the Musical – an emotional adaptation of the 1990 romantic thriller – is one of the best. It manages to resurrect the magic of its source material while breathing new life into a now 35-year-old plot.

The show, at the Lyceum until Saturday, stars Rebekah Lowings as Molly, the grieving girlfriend whose partner, Sam, is murdered as they walk home to their New York loft apartment late at night. While the Oscar-winning smash was a vehicle for Patrick Swayze, Lowings is the superstar of this.

Jacqui Dubois, who oozes Whoopi Goldberg warmth, with Josh St Clair

An incredible singer, with a pure musical theatre voice, she has played Molly on-and-off since 2018, and her breathtaking delivery of standout song With You is heartrending.

The rest of the numbers – by the Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, and Glen Ballard who co-wrote much of Alanis Morisette’s album Jagged Little Pill – don’t have the same impact. The wonderful live band provides heart-swelling, soaring orchestration, but it’s for some forgettable soft rock with state-the-obvious lyrics.

“I can’t feel anymore, I can’t talk anymore,” laments Sam needlessly as he drifts about Brooklyn, caught between this world and the next. “It was a misunderstanding,” understates best friend Carl (some best friend, having plotted Sam’s demise).

But while Josh St Clair cannot hope to have the charisma of Swayze, his portrayal of Sam is heartfelt and likeable, and together he and Lowings achieve some gorgeous harmonies.

The cast of Ghost the Musical

James Mateo-Salt plays villainous Carl convincingly, exuding greedy sleaze, and Jacqui Dubois oozes Whoopi Goldberg warmth and kookiness as Oda Mae Brown, the psychic who’s as surprised as anyone to find she really can communicate beyond the veil.

Just as in the movie, her scene in the bank – posing as ‘Rita Miller’ to effortlessly withdraw $10 million (thank goodness for face ID and two-factor authentication these days) – is hilarious.

There are a few changes from the film. The infamous pottery wheel scene is swapped for a touching Unchained Melody duet, and the sash window – which looms large in the scenery against an Empire State skyline – is regrettably innocent in the final denouement.

But to all intents and purposes it’s the movie brought back to life, with the ingenious use of magical special effects. Dead bodies appear from nowhere, impressive movement sequences elevate the subway scenes, and Garry Lee as the tragic train ghost – with tinny reverb voice and unhinged persona – makes for some crazy good interludes.

Josh St Clair and Garry Lee

With its nod to schmaltzy 90s nostalgia, and helped along by a glass of white wine in the interval, Ghost the Musical is the perfect choice for a girls’ night out.

Even if those girls are now women heading for middle age, with a knowing affection for the word ‘ditto’.