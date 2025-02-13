Review: Ghost Stories at the Lyceum, Sheffield

Dan Tetsell as parapsychologist Professor Goodman in Ghost Stories. Photos: Hugo Glendinning

“Ohmygod,” murmurs the woman next to me, not for the last time, fingernails gripping the armrest of her seat.

The lights – flickering and fizzing, bright then dim, ever since we arrived at the Lyceum – have only just gone down, but the tension is ramped up already.

As the audience file in for spooky show Ghost Stories, eerie sounds play: a dripping tap, a howling wind, the distant roar of some rabid animal’s breath.

The stereotypical sorts of noises that send a tingle up any spine on a wintry night, alone in the house, lights off, imagination racing.

David Cardy as the nightwatchman in Ghost Stories

Of course, as with any ghost story, the power of this layered, multi-sensory production relies on imagination: that creepy contrast between what the logical eye sees, and what the superstitious brain cannot explain.

The show – a product of the fevered minds of best friend co-creators League of Gentlemen’s Jeremy Dyson, and Derren Brown collaborator Andy Nyman – opened in 2010, was turned into a film starring Paul Whitehouse and Martin Freeman in 2017, and is in Sheffield until Saturday as part of a new UK tour, and reviewers are asked from the outset to keep the plot under wraps.

“Because of your help,” a letter to the theatre critics explains, “Ghost Stories remains a rare thing – a modern experience you have to see spoiler-free.”

A sinister-sounding announcement beforehand warns the 80-minute, interval-free show is not suitable for under-15s, and adds: “Once Ghost Stories has commenced, should you leave the auditorium for any reason, you will not be readmitted.”

Clive Mantle as a businessman tormented by tragedy in Ghost Stories

The frisson of anticipation – that this is definitely about to be scary – has done half the work for cast and crew already.

By and large, the set-piece scares are not actually that scary.

There are sinister scenes, defy-you-not-to-jump shocks for sure, all expertly executed thanks to some ingenious optical illusion set design and clever lighting clues that will have you squinting into the shadows.

But they’re mostly on a par with the haunted house at the fairground, like the ghouls clattering down from the ceiling of the ghost train.

Eddie Loodmer-Elliott as the young car driver in Ghost Stories

There are plenty of laughs, too, as parapsychologist Professor Goodman (Dan Tetsell) arrives to deliver to us a lecture debunking the experiences of a triptych of ‘percipients’ – people who believe they have encountered the supernatural.

But as the paint-by-numbers paranormal episodes build up – a nightwatchman who suffered a scare he can’t explain; a young driver who witnessed something awful in the woods; star of Casualty and Holby, Clive Mantle, as a businessman tormented by tragedy – it becomes apparent the real horrors, the ones that will stay with you long after the show has finished, are psychological.

The dead-of-night fears – of death, of hell, of guilty consciences and their consequences – they’re the things that are truly terrifying.

We want there to be ghosts, an afterlife, a comforting ‘safety curtain’ that there’s more to our existence beyond the veil of death.

And with elements of An Inspector Calls, and like 2:22 A Ghost Story, as you piece together the clues that were drip-dripped all along, the thought that there isn’t – or, worse still, there’s an on-a-loop purgatory of the damned?

Well that’s a story terrible enough to strike fear into even the most rational, cynical heart.