Easily offended and faint of heart? Then welcome, my child – to the unholy order of the Convent of St Babs, where the Sisters have no mercy, the innuendo-riddled script is a scream, and the plot is nothing but sacrilegious stuff and nun-sense!

River Medway and LoUis CYfer in Death Drop: Back in the Habit, which runs at the Lyceum theatre in Sheffield until Saturday, January 14. Photo: Matt Crockett

A sequel of sorts to the 2020 whodunnit Death Drop, which enjoyed three sell-out West End seasons, Back in the Habit sees a gaggle of drag acts return to slay another day, this time as brides of Christ in a creepy cross-dressing convent.

Stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race lead the cast, although fans of Celebrity Masterchef’s Kitty Scott-Claus were disappointed on opening night. She doesn’t begin her run until today, leaving understudy Alex Roberts to sashay his way through the role of acerbic nun Sis Titus.

Drag king LoUis CYfer is priestly perfection as pasty-faced Father Alfie Romeo, sent from the Vatican to investigate the ungodly goings-on in St Babs’ cloisters, where Victoria Scone rules the roost as a brassy-classy Mother Superior, with a caustic wit as biting as her chastity belt.

Gals Aloud tribute act and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Cheryl Hole plays Sister Mary Berry. Photo: Matt Crockett

Not that’s there’s much chastity or obedience going on: the convent is a cesspit of cardinal sin. River Medway is poor, sweet, undersexed Sister Maria Julieandrews, as desperate to burst into song as she is to be ravaged by a naval commander in need of a governess for his seven motherless children. As well as looking devilishly gorgeous in her knee-high boots and blonde tresses Gals Aloud tribute act Cheryl Hole, as Sister Mary Berry, executes an immaculate signature death drop dance move that gives the show its name.

Some of the funniest moments come thanks to the deliberately pared-back staging. The actors must mime the movements needed to hurry along eerie stone corridors, descend a spiral staircase, and enter scenes ‘forgetting’ to use the set’s one opening door.

The plot mixes whore, gore, and more with nods to The Exorcist, It, Sister Act and The Sound of Music alongside Lady Gaga, Madonna, Carry On and even TV cleaner Kim Woodburn.

Does the sisters of perpetual blasphemy’s swearing ever get a little wearing? Is the Pope Catholic? But it’s panto for grown-ups, camper than Christmas – a killer-thriller ghost story comedy, with big wigs and a small budget, that puts the lash into slasher.

Drag king extraordinaire LoUis CYfer as pasty-faced priest Father Alfie Romeo. Photo: Matt Crockett

And if that doesn’t warm your wimple on a cold January night then nothing will.

