Kirsty Hoiles as Diane and Daniel Crowder as Nick in Come From Away

There’s a saying that circulates whenever atrocities occur: ‘Look for the helpers.’

Attributed to US TV presenter Mister Rogers, the quote sets out to restore our faith in the inherent goodness of people – when all around us seems horrifyingly bad.

The real-life musical Come From Away – a stirring, soaring celebration of community spirit, at the Lyceum in Sheffield until next Saturday – does just that.

Set in the previously little-known Newfoundland town of Gander, in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in 2001, it shines a light on the incredible real-life locals who rallied round and rose to the occasion when one of the worst moments in human history demanded it.

The musical chronicles how US airspace closed and planes were diverted to Gander

The musical chronicles how – as US airspace closed, and planes were diverted to Gander’s unnecessarily large airport (built as a transatlantic refuelling stop and once the biggest in the world, it had become superfluous after the advent of larger capacity jumbo jets) – the town’s residents opened up their hearts, and their homes, to 6,579 stranded passengers on 38 aircraft from around the globe.

There’s Claude, the gregarious mayor, who corralled the community; Beulah, the pragmatic school teacher, whose sports hall became a giant emergency dorm; policeman Oz, sent on a shopping trip to buy everything from teething gel to tampons; Janice, the TV reporter on her very first day in the job, who issues a desperate plea for toilet rolls – followed soon afterwards by another desperate plea… for no more toilet rolls.

And to the rousing rhythm of the show’s opening number, Welcome to the Rock, we are introduced to them – a company of 12 mutli-talented actors who, between them, play the parts of countless real-life and composite characters: both the island locals and ‘the plane people’ from more than 100 nations worldwide.

An ingenious lighting design transforms a basic set – rows of chairs serve as everything from airplane seats and buses to the stepping stones of a coastal walk – that manages to perfectly depict every scene despite its pared-back simplicity.

The script – unexpectedly humorous, sometimes laugh-out-loud hilarious – seamlessly weaves together multiple storylines, while each actor takes on numerous roles, flitting between the accents of down-to-earth Newfoundlanders and a diverse array of passengers.

The music – tight harmonies, moving lyrics, and foot-stamping, hand-clapping, fiddle-jigging folk melodies – is exhilarating, from a brilliant on-stage band who make you feel like a regular in Gander’s little pub.

It’s unfair to single out any one actor from an ensemble cast of such brilliance, but Sara Poyzer as pioneering plane captain Beverley Bass is a powerhouse.

The show – deserved winner of four Olivier awards, a Tony on Broadway, and standing ovations everywhere – takes one of the worst events that ever happened and transforms it into a feel-good celebration of the very best in people.

And you don’t get much more life-affirming, uplifting, emotional and inspiring than that.

Come From Away is at the Lyceum, Sheffield, until Saturday, July 20.