Review: ​Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Lyceum, Sheffield

​Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the iconic fantasy film, is 57 years old this year, while the original Ian Fleming storybook is over 60.

​The stage version premiered at the London Palladium almost 23 years ago, burst onto Broadway 20 years ago, and this is the fourth time it’s rolled out on a touring UK road-trip since then.

So, is there fuel in our fine four-fendered friend yet?

There are moments of theatrical magicality which suggest so, as the show-stopper soars into Sheffield for February half term and beyond.

Famously, on the West End, Chitty really did fly, out and over the first few rows of the stalls, and while venue constraints mean that can’t quite happen at the Lyceum, the on-stage airborne sections are more than spectacular.

Chitty truly takes off, veers and turns, in a fantasmagorical feat of gasp-out-loud engineering which defies explanation. Wide-eyed children will remember those moments forever.

There are whole-ensemble song and dance numbers – Toot Sweets, Me Ol’ Bamboo – which also give the show the large-scale feel of a London extravaganza, a fittingly special school holiday treat.

And the performers themselves are world class. Coyote Ugly’s Adam Garcia, reminiscent of fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman in the Greatest Showman, brings star quality to the role of eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts. Ellie Nunn, daughter of theatre royalty Sir Trevor Nunn and Imogen Stubbs, is, well, scrumptious as Truly, strong-willed and warm.

It is a crying shame the Childcatcher cannot be played as scheduled by beautiful drag race winner The Vivienne, who died tragically aged 32 last month. Sheffield is the first date to resume without her, and a heartbroken tribute from the cast at the end was clearly an emotional moment for them.

But, just as in the 1968 movie starring Dick van Dyke, the plot is inexplicable.

Like a drugged-up dodgem, the storyline careers trippily from one psychedelic scenario to another, collecting one-dimensional characters – what-ho Brits, a colonel from the Indian mutinies, slapstick Cannon and Ball-like spies with generic Germanic accents – that have even more miles on the clock than Chitty herself.

“Is there not one sane adult in this household?” demands Truly, as we find ourselves in a scrapyard, a windmill, a sweet factory, a funfair, and the outer reaches of some mitteleuropean kingdom called Vulgaria – named, no doubt, for the crude jokes cracked by the spies and the risque Ann Summers-esque get-up of its baroness.

The set, meanwhile, feels strangely joyless. The sparse stage is framed by a copper fender surrounding steampunk props and a lifeless plain backcloth you hope might be deployed for video sequences, but isn’t. Underwhelming puppetry is used to convey movement and perspective, and brown wooden chests are shuffled around to represent walls and seats.

The official age recommendation is five-plus, but there can be few Reception-aged children and older who won’t be bewildered by much of it.

The opening scenes at an Edwardian-era Grand Prix, for instance – heavily reliant on imagination and an assumed understanding of motor racing – impart scene-setting backstory, much of it muffled by sound issues on opening night which meant mics cut in and out, and early dialogue was indistinct.

And it’s loooong, the 80-minute first half interminably so, admittedly saved stupendously by the closing scene before the interval and reprised after curtain-up in Act 2.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has nostalgia, and some set-piece scenes that will live long in the memory.

But ultimately it’s towed home by the talent of the actors in the driving seat, and given a jump-start by a songbook of excellent musical numbers, performed joyously by the flawless live band.