Ahhh, Annie. The first film I saw at the cinema, one of the first stage shows I was treated to as a little girl, and now my own younger daughter’s first real experience of full-length musical theatre.

Craig Revel-Horwood as the embittered cynic Miss Hannigan in Annie at the Lyceum

Even an embittered cynic like Miss Hannigan, drowning in ‘little girls’, might discover a tear in their eye.

But this colourful revival of the 1977 Broadway classic reimagined by the 1982 film doesn’t rest on the laurels of nostalgia to win a new generation of hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jigsaw-themed scenery is modern, perspex, pared back and sparse. The costumes, autumnal oranges and reds as bright as Annie’s famous hair, are almost garish in their technicolour.

Harlie Barthram as Annie

The whole-ensemble numbers are first class, a stirring blend of perfect harmonies and stylish dance routines. Paul French as a genuinely sinister Rooster and Billie Kay as his moll Lily St Regis are stand-out in Easy Street.

And the choreography is knockout – a stomping, punching whirlwind – as hit song after hit song: Tomorrow, It’s The Hardknock Life, I Don’t Need Anything But You, You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile, wheedle their way into your eardrums for at least the next week.

Of course the main pull of this production is Craig Revel-Horwood, the household name putting bums on seats until Friday (Jodie Prenger takes over on Saturday, and Paul O’Grady was, sadly, meant to be sharing the role at various venues along the tour).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly’s Mr Nasty returns yet again to the role of man-hungry, gin-soaked Miss Hannigan, ground down by a life of drink and disappointment, run ragged by her out of control Depression-era orphanage stuffed with Little Girls.

Miss Hannigan with Rooster and Lily St Regis

And whilst his comic timing may not be as precise as his fancy footwork, his Aussie-infused enunciation sometimes a jumble, he does manage mostly to be devilish, darling – an amusing mix of mirth, menace and surprisingly good singing.

But the truly fab-u-lous turn came, on opening night, from Harlie Barthram as Annie, leading the whole adorable ‘Team Empire State’ children’s ensemble.

All the plucky gumption you’d expect from NYC’s feistiest foundling, a truly touching rapport with Alex Bourne as Daddy Warbucks, consistently strong clear singing, and a pitch perfect New Yoik accent – something a few of the grown-ups in the cast could learn from.