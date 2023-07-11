Anna Hibiscus, as all young fans of the children’s stories know, lives in Africa - amazing Africa!

The Company of Anna Hibiscus’ Song. Photo: Chris Saunders

And, this month, amazing Africa comes to Sheffield, with a vibrant and beautiful stage adaptation of the best-loved Atinuke picture book Anna Hibiscus’ Song.

The production, from city-based African theatre company Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres, is at the Playhouse until Saturday, followed by performances next week at The Montgomery, the Terry Wright Community Hall in Gleadless, Verdon Recreation Centre in Burngreave, and Stannington Community Centre.

The golden stage lighting is pure sunshine. The sound is the chirrup of crickets and the beat of African drums. Silence is used to stunning effect, too.

Julius Obende (Papa) and Saskia Rose (Anna Hibiscus) in Anna Hibiscus’ Song. Photo: Chris Saunders

The scenery is delightful - washing hanging from lines strung around the stage, mangoes ripening in the baking Nigerian heat, the beautiful bougainvillea flowering beside the busy house Anna shares with her mother, father, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Anna is so happy and full of love for her family she feels she could float away or burst - and through a simple storyline, told via puppetry and a talented singing and dancing cast of six, she finally discovers a way to express her feelings of joy.

One of the wonders of shows in the intimate Playhouse setting is its stage without borders, and walking into the auditorium through the scenery itself.

Benches and chairs encircle the scenery and you take your seat by crossing the set.

Julius Obende (Papa) and Dorthea Darby (Grandmother, Ben, Uncle Tunde) in Anna Hibiscus’ Song. Photo: Chris Saunders

So pause a while before settling in, to run your fingers through the orange beads on the rattle shakers, step onto the little house’s turquoise painted porch, and let the children have a photo inside it on your way out.

It’s an immersive way to introduce young children to the magic and movement of live theatre, and Anna Hibiscus’ Song is a heart-warming show, full of rhythm and love, to take them to.

Anna Hibiscus’ Song is at the Playhouse in Sheffield until Saturday, July 15.

After its run at the Playhouse the show will tour to community venues including:

The Montgomery, Sheffield: Tue 18 & Weds 19 July.

Terry Wright Community Hall, Gleadless: Thur 20 July.

Verdon Recreation Centre, Burngreave: Fri 21 July.

Stannington Community Centre: Sat 22 July.

Riverside Library, Rotherham: Mon 24 & Tue 25 July.

Zest, Upperthorpe, Sheffield: Sat 29 & Sun 30 July.