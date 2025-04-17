Review: An Inspector Calls at the Lyceum, Sheffield

Tim Treloar playing Inspector Goole. Photos: Mark Douet

You would think there couldn’t be any new ways to play An Inspector Calls, 33 multi-award-winning years on from the debut of what’s become the longest-running revival in history.

Director Stephen Daldry’s acclaimed time-warping take on JB Priestley’s well-worn psychological thriller is the defining version of the morality masterpiece, its accompanying doll’s house staging by set designer Ian MacNeil an enduring work of genius. What could be changed or improved?

But this latest production, at the Lyceum until today, manages to be both fresh and timeless as well as, chillingly, all too thematically resonant in the hands of a new cast and with associate director Charlotte Peters at the helm.

The echoes from the past aren’t so much ghostly whispers as deafeningly clanging foghorn alarm bells.

Jackie Morrison as Mrs Birling, Alice Darling as Edna, Jeffrey Harmer as Mr Birling and Leona Allen as Sheila Birling

Hauntingly, it’s not only 33 years since the production was first staged, but 33 years between its 1912 setting and Priestley’s penning of the play in 1945. He let his audiences watch through the lens of hindsight then – what lessons have we learned as history has repeated itself since?

The drama begins in the gas-lit lamplight of the Birling family’s post-Edwardian drawing room, a fragile home of unsettling proportions whose walls swing open like a doll’s house.

We peer in through tiny windows as pompous, prosperous, provincial industrialist Arthur Birling and his family crow with confidence about the impossibility of war, the irrelevance of Russia, and a new ship, the Titanic, that will be “absolutely unsinkable”.

But above the chink of port glasses and smug self-satisfaction, everything is uneasy and strange.

The iconic set of An Inspector Calls

As smoke swirls and real rain pours, we see the house is perched perilously on a 1940s bomb crater from the Blitz.

Thanks to Daldry and MacNeil’s seminal staging, the Birlings are already an anachronism – and the inspector, when he calls, is dressed in the rolled-up shirtsleeves and belted raincoat of 1945.

But where past Inspector Gooles – or should that be spectre ghouls? – have been quietly sinister in their searing interrogation of the Birlings’ culpabilities, in this new touring production Welsh actor Tim Treloar is bellicose, belligerent, brusquely comedic even as he cracks open their guilty secrets over a young woman’s death with devastating judgemental fury.

Whereas other Mrs Birlings have been haughty, imperious, Elizabethan in their impervious belief in their innocence, Jackie Morrison goes one natural step further: she embodies Margaret Thatcher to deliver her lines with cold arrogance and unfeeling iron lady disregard.

George Rowlands playing Eric Birling in An Inspector Calls

When Jeffrey Harmer, as a suitably blusterous Mr Birling, dismisses the notion of collective responsibility as “community and all that nonsense”, he preempts Thatcher’s own 1987 speech on society (‘There is no such thing!’) by decades.

The marker of any excellent piece of theatre is its sustained ability to reflect life, society and truths, back at us with lessons as relevant today as when a piece was first produced.

Priestley might have let his 1945 audience in on the joke of hindsight, at a time of optimism for a shift away from selfish capitalism, inequity of wealth and the powerlessness of the working man.

The tragedy is we have learned nothing in the 80 years since. Like the Birlings themselves, trapped by the future in a purgatory of their past with their sins going round on repeat, the awful, unfunny, joke is on us.

​* The tour continues until the end of May, with a stop at the Bradford Alhambra from Tuesday 29th April to Saturday 3rd May. Visit aninspectorcalls.com