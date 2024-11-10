Jonathan Hanks as Scrooge in Northern Ballet's A Christmas Carol at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield

Snowflakes fall, bells ring, and if you weren’t feeling Christmassy yet you will be after seeing this most nostalgic and festive of theatre shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ballet’s revived classic A Christmas Carol – first performed in 1992, last in 2013, and now touring until January 2025 having opened at The Lyceum in Sheffield – is an old-time traditional treat, its wonderfully evocative Dickensian set and costume-design a masterclass in attention to detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can almost smell the mulled wine, mince pies, cloves and cinnamon as dancers swirl in velvet dresses, lace bonnets and button-up boots in the shadow of the dome of St Paul’s Cathedral.

The sheer familiarity of the much-loved story makes this a ballet that is far easier to follow than some; indeed the dancing feels secondary to the overall theatricality.

Performers in Northern Ballet's A Christmas Carol at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield

Instead of puzzling over plot or characters you can simply drink in the lavish costumes and stunning scenery, devised by acclaimed production designer Lez Brotherston OBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No imagination is needed – all the small details are fully painted in, from the red silk ribbons that bind Scrooge’s account books, to the Home is Where the Heart Is cross stitch in the Cratchits’ humble abode, to the prickly holly leaves that rustle around the edges of the Ghost of Christmas Present’s green velvet cape.

Jonathan Hanks as hard-as-flint Scrooge draws heavily on his inner Alastair Sim from the quintessential 1951 black and white film to play a man so cold-hearted there’s frost on the inside of his windows. Permanently scowling thanks to some skillful stage make-up, he’s as unpleasant as he is tight-fisted. He wipes ‘clean’ his empty gruel bowl on the hem of his unwashed nightshirt – and isn’t averse to roughly clipping poor Bob Cratchit (forced to warm his toes on the flame of a single candle) around the ear when he doesn’t work fast enough.

There are a few jarring elements to what is an otherwise visually perfect production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saeka Shirai as the ghost of Christmas past and Jonathan Hanks as Scrooge

The show is split into three shorter Acts rather than the more usual two, and two intervals feels unnecessarily one too many.

It is odd that dancers who, this being ballet, can only mime wordlessly are, however, able to burst into song to perform carols and olden-days folk ditties. Most disappointing of all, it is a crying shame – not just for this production but for professional musicians’ livelihoods – that the accompanying orchestral music is recorded (10 years ago, no less, in New Zealand!) rather than played live. Northern Ballet’s own Sinfonia has been cut due to budget pressures and a petition opposing the move currently stands at 22,000 signatures. None of that takes away from the whole. This is a wonderful family show – entertaining, beautiful to watch, a showcase of international dance talent, with some genuinely creepy ghosts and ghouls who waft their way in and out of Scrooge’s nightmares along with the three main spirits.

The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come is a horrifying mix of rotting skeleton and tattered, decaying bird feathers, and is enough to terrify Scrooge into his infamous change of heart alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not until the third and last Act that Ebenezer finally gets to really dance, the jaunty jig of a man giddy on the high of a second chance at life. Is there a little too much unsolicited whiskery kissing of young women to make his transformation from grinch to gregarious truly likeable?

Perhaps. But hey, there’s a weird uncle at every party, and it is Christmas, after all.

At least, after seeing this, it is now.

Northern Ballet’s A Christmas Carol visits the Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 26-30, and Leeds Grand Theatre from December 17-January 4, 2025. Visit https://northernballet.com/a-christmas-carol to book.