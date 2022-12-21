Rehearsals are in full swing for Scarborough's YMCA pantomime Rapunzel which opens on Boxing Day

YMCA Productions invites you to let down your hair with its pantomime Rapunzel which opens at the St Thomas Street theatre on Boxing Day.

The cast of Rapunzel at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough from Boxing Day

"This year's Rapunzel pantomime is not the typical fairytale you all know. There are new characters who add to the plot with twists and turns,” said its director Claire Edwards.

Rapunzel is met by Jack the Lad who helps her follow her dream of getting out of her tower and travelling where her feet may take her.”

“We are very excited to be back in the theatre and we cannot wait to perform. I am so very proud of our cast and crew who have helped put this production on,” said Claire.

Assistant director is Claire’s husband Keagan Jones, the choreographer is Tilly Jackson and the musical director is Will Oseland.

“There are several members of the production team too who are indispensable to me,” said Claire.

"I cannot thank Anne Mortlock, Ollie Winter, Chris Bullivant and Mark Watling enough. Their guidance and advice throughout this process has been essential to me.

"We thank the scaffolding company which generously helped build the set of the towers and we also say a very big thank you to David Nicholson, of Curious Theme Factory who created and made our fantastic set.

“A special mention goes to Graham Ibbotson who gave me this opportunity. I am forever grateful to him and the YMCA Theatre.”

“The cast is a group of young actors, dancers, and all-round performers. They shine on the stage, and we are very proud of them. They bring the script to life and have fun with their performances,” she said.

Rapunzel is on at the YMCA theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Boxing Day until Monday May 2, daily at 2pm. There are performances at 7pm from Tuesday December 27 to Thursday December 30. There are no performances on New Year’s Day.

