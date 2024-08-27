Powerful drama comes to the Crucible with A Doll's House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long hidden secrets begin to surface in Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama, which opens at the Crucible this September, adapted by Olivier award winner Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge).

With a comfortable home, successful husband and two beautiful children, Nora Helmer is the envy of many. But her happy home is built on false foundations. As long hidden secrets start to surface, Nora begins to question if what she has is the same as what she wants.

A Doll’s House, runs in the Crucible from Saturday September 21 – Saturday October 12. This fresh and resonant new production of Henrik Ibsen’s powerful drama is directed by Elin Schofield and adapted by Chris Bush, who reunite after their previous success working together on the Olivier Award-winning musical Standing At The Sky’s Edge and Sheffield Theatres’ 50th anniversary production ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS.

Aaron Anthony (The Motive and the Cue) will play Dr Rank; Eben Figueiredo (Cyrano De Bergerac) will play Krogstad; Tom Glenister (Chariots of Fire) will play Torvold; Siena Kelly (Adult Material) will play Nora; Mel Lowe (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) will play Anna/Pianist; and Eleanor Sutton (Wuthering Heights) will play Christina.

Tickets for A Doll’s House are on sale now. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.