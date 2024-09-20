Popular stage musical Miss Saigon to be shown across Sheffield cinemas this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals in cinemas, a 25th anniversary performance of Miss Saigon will be shown in The Light Cinema, Vue and Cineworld Sheffield.

Whether a seasoned theatregoer or you simply want to immerse yourself in incredible music and drama, the Autumn season of The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals in cinemas kicks off this weekend, with multiple Sheffield cinemas showing a 25th anniversary recording from London's Price Edward's Theatre of Miss Saigon, on both Sunday 22nd September and Tuesday 24th.

The spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of the global stage sensation will features appearances by the original cast including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga. This acclaimed production was described as “the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances” by the Daily Telegraph and “the greatest musical of all time” by the Daily Mail. The epic love story tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris – but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

Throughout the Autumn season, a mix of of other productions are to be shown, including – The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011); and the Girl from The North Country, the lauded musical that marries the music of Bob Dylan with a compelling and raw human story.

Jonathan Pryce in Miss Saigon

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011) – Sunday 3rd November + Tuesday 5th November

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is a worldwide entertainment phenomenon. It has been staged in 145 cities across 27 countries and its box office sales eclipse Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars. To celebrate its 25th Anniversary year, Cameron Mackintosh presented The Phantom of the Opera in a fully-staged, lavish production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of the Royal Albert Hall. Phantom Of The Opera At The Royal Albert Hall stars Ramin Karimloo as 'The Phantom' and Sierra Boggess as 'Christine'. They are joined by a supporting cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

Girl From The North Country – Thursday 21st November + Sunday 24th November

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including Forever

Young, All Along The Watchtower, Hurricane and Like A Rolling Stone.

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travellers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this “profoundly beautiful” Broadway production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

This production comes from The Belasco Theatre in New York.

Tickets and further information for all showings can be found at bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/