Northern Ballet brings Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol to Sheffield

Northern Ballet revives its beloved production of A Christmas Carol just in time for the festive season. Dickens’ A Christmas Carol runs at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from Thursday 7 - Saturday 9 November. This magical production combines traditional ballet and captivating theatre to tell the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from notorious grump to champion of the Christmas spirit.

Dancer Jonathan Hanks plays Ebenezer Scrooge, and talks about his transformation into the lead character.

How've you been preparing for the role of Scrooge?

I’ve been prepared intensively with Jeremy Kerridge who created the role of Scrooge in the original production of Northern Ballet’s A Christmas Carol and he has given me so many useful insights into how to play the character. But of course I have my own ideas, and how wonderful to play somebody that has two distinct sides to him, romantic and mean.

A Christmas Carol, 2024. Dancers Jonathan Hanks, Dominque Larose, Harry Skoupas. Photo: Guy Farrow

Why do you think his story has survived the test of time?

Because it’s a story about the regeneration of the human spirit - going from negative to positive. It’s a story of redemption and everybody loves a story about a soul that’s been saved.

How do you get into character before performances?

I get my brain into Scrooge mode on my way to the theatre and as our Wigs and Make-up teams applies my make up the character stares back at me in the mirror. It’s strange changing from a young man into an old man!

Dancer Jonathan Hanks. Photo by Emily Nuttall

What's your favourite scene to dance in the ballet?

The solo getting dressed to go to the parade of plenty. It’s the only time in the ballet where I can really be happy and express my joy and love for dance and communicating happiness to the audience. And it’s ending everything on an optimistic note.

How do you 'de-Scrooge'/relax after a show?

I treat myself to a facial with face masks as I feel my skin needs it after all the old aging make up and making Scrooge faces!

Jonathan Hanks in makeup with Harriet Rogers for A Christmas Carol. Photo by Emily Nuttall

How will you be celebrating Christmas this year?

With my family in Gloucester. We are a very close family and I love Christmas with my loved ones.

Do you have any interesting Christmas traditions?

We always watch the monarch’s speech, we wear party hats, pull crackers and show our love for each other.

Jonathan Hanks in makeup with Harriet Rogers for A Christmas Carol. Photo by Emily Nuttall

Are you a Scrooge or a Cratchit at heart? I think I’m a very generous person and very loving – so all my friends tell me!

Northern Ballet's A Christmas Carol comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Thuraday 7 – Saturday 9 November. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.