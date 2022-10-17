Nick Payne’s award-winning Constellations in rehearsal at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Carla Harrison-Hodge and Emilio Iannucci are being directed by Paul Robinson in Payne’s romantic drama Constellations

Carla Harrison-Hodge and Emilio Iannucci are being directed by Paul Robinson in Payne’s romantic drama, which won the Best New Play award at the 2012 Evening Standard Awards, making Payne the youngest ever winner of the award.

It was also nominated for several Olivier Awards, including for Stephen Joseph Theatre associate artist Simon Slater’s music score, which will be used in the Stephen Joseph’s production.

Beekeeper Roland meets scientist Marianne at a barbecue and become romantically involved – from there anything can happen.

Nick Payne’s play is romantic and revealing, exploring the many possibilities that can result from a single meeting in a way that will remind you of the movie Sliding Doors and Kate Atkinson’s novel Life After Life. Constellations will leave you wondering: what if?

Director Paul Robinson says: “Constellations plays with time and space in the most brilliant way – deeply human, deeply moving, it’s a play that genuinely tilts the world for you.

"I challenge anyone not to leave the theatre just a bit more aware of what a fragile and remarkable thing life is…”

Playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama and the University of York, and won the prestigious George Devine Award in 2009 with his play If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet. He made his debut at the Royal Court theatre in September 2010 with his comedy Wanderlust.

In January 2012, Constellations opened at the Royal Court Upstairs, transferring to the West End in November 2012 where it received universally glowing reviews.

Constellations received a West End revival at the Vaudeville Theatre and won an Olivier this year.

Nick also writes for film and TV. His debut series Wanderlust starred Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh as Joy and Alan, a couple in search of ways to save their marriage.

The show aired on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix for the rest of the world. Nick adapted Julian Barnes's The Sense Of An Ending for BBC Films which was released in 2017 with Jim Broadbent starring and Ritesh Batra directing. He is currently developing film and television projects in the UK and the US.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre production of Constellations is designed by TK Hay, who won the Stage Debut Award for Best Design, with lighting design by Jane Lalljee.

The movement director is Jennifer Kay and the British Sign Language consultant is Daryl Jackson.

Constellations premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in January 2012, with Rafe Spall and Sally Hawkins in the lead roles and direction by Michael Longhurst.

The play received strong reviews from critics and subsequently transferred to the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End in November 2012. The reviewer for The Guardian wrote: “For all its teasing razzle-dazzle, though, it is the human warmth of the writing and acting that ensures the play never slides into tricksiness.”

Constellations can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on from Friday October 28 to Saturday November 12.

