New Sheffield play tells untold story for one night only

The untold story of African soldiers who fought for Britain in World War Two will be brought to life at a Sheffield theatre.
By Ellen BeardmoreContributor
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:46 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 06:46 BST
Sheffield actor and director John Rwothomack wrote the new play Never Look Back.

The historical fiction takes inspiration from his Ugandan family heritage and the real-life King’s African Rifles (KAR).

This regiment, composed of soldiers from East and Southern African commonwealth nations but led by chiefly white British officers, fought in several key campaigns during World War Two.

Sheffield actor and director John RwothomackSheffield actor and director John Rwothomack
John, the founder of Sheffield’s Roots Mbili Theatre, said: “Both my grandfathers served on the frontline in World War Two, and my great-grandfather served in World War One.

“I felt that legacy was the past that’s missing for me.

“I didn’t know anything about what they had gone through because it simply wasn’t spoken of. Many Africans today still don’t know the stories of their grandparents in the war.

“I believe this is the first time this story has been told in a theatre.”

Award-winning director James Ngcobo is at the helm of the playAward-winning director James Ngcobo is at the helm of the play
A sharing of the first act of Never Look Back will take place at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre for one night only on November 4, a week before Remembrance Day and just after Black History Month concludes.

The production focuses on the relationship between veteran Komakech Ogwang and his granddaughter Anena Gladis. She wants to know more about his service while he is uneasy about unearthing the past.

In the show, the conversations transport the audience back from present-day Uganda to 1944.

There, the daily terrors of war, sacrifices and racial inequality experienced by the KAR soldiers are unflinchingly revealed.

The poster for the new show The poster for the new show
More than a year of research undertaken in Africa and the UK has gone into production. Award-winning director James Ngcobo is at the helm.

John said commemorating soldiers of the KAR, rarely mentioned in remembrance terms or history lessons, was a driving force for the work.

He added: “I tried so hard to find these stories, some legacy for the soldiers, but it doesn’t exist.

“These soldiers are not recognised for what they did.

“That’s why I had to write this show, to offer some kind of recognition.”

Tickets for the Never Look Back show at The Crucible are available on a pay-as-you-feel basis, starting at £5.

The work-in-progress performance is part of the production’s development before it transitions to a full tour.

It starts at 7pm on November 4 and includes a Q&A session with the cast and creative team afterwards.

Book tickets by calling the box office on 0114 249 6000 or visiting https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/never-look-back

Never Look Back was developed as part of the Nationwide Voices scheme by English Touring Theatre in conjunction with Sheffield Theatres.

